Moira Vetter to Receive AMA Atlanta’s Lifetime Achievement Award

ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlanta Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) will recognize Moira Vetter, founder and CEO of Modo Modo Agency as the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winner. This is recognition for her remarkable contribution to the local marketing industry and the greater metro Atlanta community. Past recipients include Ted Turner, Andrew Young and Jennifer Dorian.
“I am humbled to be recognized in the same capacity as notable Atlanta legends who have received this honor. My team and I work hard to challenge what is possible in terms of business marketing, the agency space and the community at large. Our city is teeming with new and legacy entrepreneurial talent, and I’m delighted to have had a hand in supporting and growing alongside so many of them.”
Moira has spent 35 years, both client-side and in nearly every position on the agency org chart, driving brand leadership and market growth for leading global corporations. In 2007, she started a B2B marketing agency anchored in business-centricity—one that connects with C-suite leaders to solve complex challenges and redefines client/agency relationships. The substance of both employee and client relationships has resulted in a company with employee and client tenure double that of the industry average.
She currently serves on the executive advisory boards of AMA Atlanta, KSU’s Coles College Marketing & Professional Sales, National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Atlanta, 48in48, and Campbell-Stone Retirement Community. She is a past board member for Zoo Atlanta, Go Red for Women, Sugga’s, Business Marketing Association (ANA) and is a member of the 2013 Class of Leadership Atlanta. She has received numerous accolades throughout her career, most recently including Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “Leaders in Corporate Citizenship,” NAWBO’s 2022 “Woman Business Owner of the Year,” as well as her agency being named to the inaugural list of Inc.’s Power Partner Award for B2B firms.
The 66th AMY Awards ceremony will be held on March 29, 2023, at the Atlanta History Museum.
Modo Modo Agency is an award-winning full-service B2B agency that has helped over 150 firms, from Fortune 20 companies to high-growth mid-market ventures, target, capture and grow their market. We think like business people, creating alignment and bridging the gaps between long-term brand goals and shorter-term sales and marketing realities. We love the 318 awards we've won, but measure success on the longevity of our client relationships and the long tenure of our employees—twice as long as the industry average.
