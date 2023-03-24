Governor Newsom Eases Drought Restrictions

Published: Mar 24, 2023

While recent storms have helped ease drought impacts, regions and communities across the state continue to experience water supply shortages, especially communities that rely on groundwater supplies that have been severely depleted in recent years. Today’s order is responsive to current conditions while preserving smart water measures: Ends the voluntary 15% water conservation target, while continuing to encourage that Californians make conservation a way of life;

Ends the requirement that local water agencies implement level 2 of their drought contingency plans;

Maintains the ban on wasteful water uses, such as watering ornamental grass on commercial properties;

Preserves all current emergency orders focused on groundwater supply, where the effects of the multi-year drought continue to be devastating;

Maintains orders focused on specific watersheds that have not benefited as much from recent rains, including the Klamath River and Colorado River basins, which both remain in drought;

increased water deliveries to 29 public water agencies that serve 27 million Californians, now expecting to deliver 75% of requested water supplies – up from 35% announced in February, and the highest since 2017., especially communities that rely on groundwater supplies that have been severely depleted in recent years. Today's order is responsive to current conditions while preserving smart water measures: A copy of today's executive order can be found here.

WHAT GOV. NEWSOM SAID: “We’re all in this together, and this state has taken extraordinary actions to get us to this point. The weather whiplash we’ve experienced in the past few months makes it crystal clear that Californians and our water system have to adapt to increasingly extreme swings between drought and flood. As we welcome this relief from the drought, we must remain focused on continuing our all-of-the-above approach to future-proofing California’s water supply.”