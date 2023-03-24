Media advisory - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge turns off its architectural lighting to mark Earth Hour

There were 1,857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,386 in the last 365 days.
MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 25, the architectural lighting of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be switched off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in support of Earth Hour. Safety lighting will remain on.
Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.
