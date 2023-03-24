Submit Release
Media advisory - The Samuel De Champlain Bridge turns off its architectural lighting to mark Earth Hour

MONTRÉAL, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - On March 25, the architectural lighting of the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be switched off from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in support of Earth Hour. Safety lighting will remain on.

Note: After 9:30 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.

