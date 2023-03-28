Jerome Mansour Karam Plans Festival Grounds for City Centre

Three women sit at a festival ground, similar to the one Jerome Mansour Karam is about to bring to Texas City

Find out more about Jerome Mansour Karam's plans for the Mainland City Center and the festival grounds that will soon arrive!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Mansour Karam, a real estate developer, is bringing family-friendly fun to the Texas City-La Marque community. JMK5 Holdings has already done some amazing work to make Mainland City Center an exciting and fun place, and it is building on that success by unveiling its festival grounds.

From outdoor concerts to car shows, craft shows, and a whole lot more, the festival grounds will be the star of Mainland City Center for years to come. Jerome Mansour Karam of Houston, a dominating presence in Galveston, has big plans for this place, which will host an enormous range of outdoor events catering to all ages and tastes. All residents should check out the options opening up here.

Whether people want to enjoy an interactive splash pad, a Texas-shaped water fountain, or a whole football field of brand new Astroturf for games and fun, they can find it here. There’s also a rotating stage to provide a platform for all kinds of live music, concerts, and performances – so residents might get to see a favorite band up close.

There will be cross-fit events for sports enthusiasts and craft shows for the artists out there. If people are car fans, they can look out for muscle car shows. If they just want to enjoy a barbecue with some of their friends, they can do that too.

The festival grounds will have something for everyone, young or old.

Mainland City Center already has lots of attractions to cater to families, including things like:

Altitude Trampoline Park

Cinemark Movie Theater

Odyssey Academy

Tuscany Village Salon

Naked Nutrition

World Gym

KPAC Dance Studio

Windhover Labs

Those are thanks to the work of JMK5 Holdings LLC, which purchased the site in 2015 – but even that impressive list isn’t enough for Jerome Mansour Karam’s company. They’re constantly adding to the activities on offer. They’re in the process of welcoming attractions such as LETSFLY Outdoor Skydiving Center, Brewchacho’s Tacos and Cantina, Texas Pit Stop BBQ, Jaava Owl Coffee House, and more.

There’s no question that JMK5 Holdings has transformed the City Center, creating a fun, unique space packed with things to do and places to eat. There’s something for everyone in here, and it’s always expanding to fit more into an already vibrant space.

About JMK5 Holdings

Founded by Jerome Mansour Karam, who has been working in real estate for almost 20 years, JMK5 Holdings has transformed the real estate landscape in Texas. It is constantly engaged with expansion and development, redeveloping large floundering big box properties, and working with local contractors to turn them back into useful, exciting community attractions.

JMK5 Holdings owns the City Center and has already done a lot to transform this space for those who live nearby.