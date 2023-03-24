Type 2 Diabetes Cure Creator Featured by WebMD

UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The diabetic who reversed his condition now helps others through his podcast and website
Type 2 diabetes is a common disease affecting many people. It’s a long-term condition that usually stems from having too much sugar circulating in the blood system. As a result, elevated blood sugar levels lead to circulatory, nervous, and immune system disorders.
The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that diabetes affects approximately 422 million people worldwide. Moreover, the Diabetes Atlas shows that diabetes prevalence will rise to nearly 11.2 percent of the population by 2045. These statistics paint a gloomy outlook.
According to Diabetes Canada, diabetes rates continue to rise in Canada, showing no signs of leveling or decreasing. The association reported that over 5.7 million Canadians today live with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. However, to make matters worse, approximately 11.7 million Canadians have diabetes or pre-diabetes, a condition that could evolve into Type 2 diabetes without the proper care. The association also speculates that diabetes treatments cost the healthcare system approximately $30 billion annually.
In a recent poll by the Centre for Diabetes and Obesity Wellness, most respondents said they didn’t know what to eat. Unfortunately, information to help Type 2 diabetics is extremely misleading. In addition, many people on the internet promote misconceptions and myths about managing Type 2 diabetes, causing harm to those with this condition.
Misinformation seems to be everywhere, and people scamming people with diabetes continue to make more money. However, a newly released podcast puts everything about type 2 diabetes cure into perspective.
One becomes a type 2 diabetic when insulin secreted by the pancreas cannot transport all the excess sugar to the cells to be used as energy to fuel the muscles. This process is known as insulin resistance, a condition increasing so dramatically that the World Health Organization (WHO) has put together an action plan to help bring diabetes under control.
With billions spent each year by diabetics and even more spent on prevention and treatment by developed nations worldwide, why is type 2 diabetes still on the increase? The podcast will open the listeners’ eyes to the truth.
Ernest Quansah, a type 2 diabetes patient, struggled unsuccessfully for two years to reverse his condition. Then, during his third year as a diabetic, he shocked his doctor after developing a three-step program that reversed his diagnosis in a mere three weeks.
Quansah wants others to learn from his experience. He shares his story in a new self-help book, Diabetics Journey: How Type 2 Diabetes Can Be Reversed and Cure. His podcast shares the secret to reversing and curing type 2 diabetes.
In conversation, Quansah shared, “When you become a diabetic, your body becomes insulin resistant. So to reverse diabetes, you must restore the body’s insulin sensitivity. It is so easy to do, and the best thing about exercise is that it relieves stress, keeps your mind sharp, and makes your body strong and healthy. Something that no medicine can accomplish.”
Those interested can learn more via the information below.
