President of Nature Productions and star of "The Bear Whisperer," Blaine Anthony, shares what's next on the menu of his adventures

As his explorations of the outdoors continue, Blaine Anthony is excited to handhold more outdoor companies into multi-million-dollar businesses.

It’s been a wild run and a run in the wild for American TV show host and producer Blaine Anthony. The reality TV personality is most known for his show “The Bear Whisperer,” but his explorations of the outdoors stretch far into outdoor-related companies. Blaine is excited to share with his fans what he’s been up to and what the future holds for him and his company Nature Productions.

Where he has been

Blaine Anthony is arguably one of the most popular faces in the outdoor TV business. He is lauded for his authentic content, his viewers often referring to him as the last guy on outdoor TV keeping it real. He takes pride in remaining his true self and not caving to industry pressure to try and redefine himself as anything other than himself.

His extensive career began with a passion for the great outdoors. Since 2002, he has been producing and hosting TV shows. After years of working in the industry, he caught his big break in 2009 with the TV show “The Bear Whisperer,” a show that allows him to vocalize and champion the conservation efforts of black bears. Blaine is still popular on national and local TV, proudly wearing his ‘Bear Whisperer’ badge.

Over the course of his career, Blaine has been on several hunts, and most were not over bait. He has been to Alaska on spot and stalk hunts that took him 125 miles out to sea, where he visited bear dens to check on the health of the bear herd. His show has featured many specials, ranging from “When bears attack” to “The different sounds and vocalizations of the black bear” and the infamous “Junkyard bears.”

Growing up in the outdoor TV business, Blaine first aired on The Sportsman Channel, where he had a 10-year run and won multiple awards, including The Sportsman Choice Award. He later decided to scale his shows and the operations of his company Nature Productions, so he moved to the Pursuit Channel, where he has been since.

Where he is going

Over the course of his career, Blaine picked up a love for outdoor-related companies and became a renowned expert at marketing and growing these businesses. As he’s explored this new adventure, Blaine has discovered a new passion he wants to pursue earnestly. He shares that his future in the outdoor TV business is to help businesses leverage national TV, local TV, and non-linear avenues like YouTube, Outdoor Adventure Networks, and Pursuit Up to grow into multi-million-dollar companies.

Follow Blaine Anthony to learn more about his adventures and future endeavors.

