Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics ® Offers Tetra CoolPeel Co2 Laser Skin Resurfacing

BAY SHORE, N.Y., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new 2023 CoolPeel C02 Laser has arrived at Perfect Body Laser & Aesthetics®. Perfect Body Laser constantly seeks the very best in new laser technology to offer its 100,000+ clients.

People love the New CoolPeel C02 Laser because it can treat all skin colors, with no downtime.

The desire to find a solution like the CoolPeel C02 laser derived from a need to offer a powerful, non-invasive laser that addressed stretch marks, large pore size, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and more.

Many people suffer from skin issues such as wrinkles, age and sunspots, sagging, freckles and fine lines. Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® in Bay Shore, Long Island, NY has an effective solution available for all of these problems. The CoolPeel C02 Laser was recently launched to the public and is already making huge waves. This revolutionary laser uses carbon dioxide gas to work on a variety of skin issues but is still gentle enough that it can be used on patients of all ages. The results are outstanding!

When your skin needs a facelift, Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® offers the most advanced CoolPeel C02 laser. The new and improved CoolPeel C02 laser is more powerful than ever with 40% faster results. The new technology delivers a treatment that is safe, effective, and comfortable. "Perfect Body Laser is the only practice in Suffolk County NY with this new technology," says Dr. Stephen Probst. "This is a game-changer for Perfect Body Laser & Aesthetics clients."

The all-new CoolPeel C02 Laser is the newest and terrific way to deliver the benefits of a traditional CO2 resurfacing treatment safely and comfortably. By targeting only the superficial layer of skin tissue, damaged skin is removed revealing younger and healthier looking skin. It combines the proven benefits of a traditional CO2 laser — removing damaged skin, improving tone and texture, enhancing collagen production for a tighter, more youthful appearance — with the added benefit of being able to treat larger areas, including stretch marks in less time.

The CoolPeel C02 laser is the first and only laser on the market to combine a cool, precise and effective carbon dioxide (CO2) laser with Tetra technology. The smooth, even energy delivered in extremely short pulses means patients can experience high levels of energy without the lingering heat that would traditionally damage the surrounding skin. The lack of unnecessary heat is why it's called "cool". And it gives an immediate aesthetic effect.

This revolutionary non-ablative CO2 laser technology has been more than ten years of groundbreaking research and development in the making. Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics® can offer this clinically proven CoolPeel to its large client base to achieve outstanding results.

Learn more: https://perfectbodylaser.com/technology/tetra-coolpeel-c02

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12956902

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics