Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market Size to Surpass $3 Bn Growth by 2028, Reveal a CAGR of 3.61% | Food Stabilizers Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Study by Zion Market Research

St Louis, MO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market By Application (Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Dairy, Meat, Bakery, Sauces & Dressings, And Beverages), By Source (Seaweed, Plant, Animal, Synthetic, And Microbial), By Type (Texture, Stability, And Moisture Retention), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.61% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028."

What are Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems)? How big is the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Industry?

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Report Coverage & Overview:

Food stabilizers are additives, added to food items to help them preserve their texture and physical state. Some of the most common uses of food stabilizers (blends & systems) are prevention against water or oil emulsion separating when added to products like salad dressing or prevention of ice crystals in frozen food like ice cream.

These chemicals may also be used to protect the settling of fruit in yogurt, jams, or jellies. Food stabilizers also allow the growth of certain microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract. The most commonly used hydrocolloids in stabilizer forms are pectin, carrageenan, locust bean gum, gelatin, agar, and xanthan gum. Most food stabilizers are polysaccharides including gums, starches, or gelatin, a protein.

Starch and gum have found application in frozen desserts, snack foods, salad dressing, pudding mixes, jellies, and jams. By the European Food Information Council, stabilizers are defined as any substance that can allow the food or beverage to maintain its physio-chemical state. As per the definition, stabilizers also include chemical substances that can aid the maintenance of a uniform dispersion of two or more substances that otherwise cannot be mixed together.

Global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market: Growth Dynamics

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is projected to grow owing to the high applications of food stabilizers in the dairy industry. Dairy products have been an essential part of all diet cultures for ages and as of current times, the industry is one the largest employers in many economies.

The dominating milk producers are the United States, India, Argentina, China, Ukraine, and Australia. The market has a strong hold over consumers because players have constantly evolved with the changing consumer preference by bringing in better technologies to meet as many consumer expectations as possible. Plant-based beverages are a prime example of the effectiveness of investment in research & development and technology acceptance.

The growing market for confectionery may also help the global market grow further. In 2021, the global confectionery market generated a revenue of USD 195 billion and it may grow a CAGR of 4% by 2028. An increasing number of players along with the fast rate at which supermarkets and hypermarkets are growing is a major cause of growth in the confectionery segment.

However, the global market is anticipated to register a few losses due to the growing number of consumers avoiding food products that are synthetically produced and preferring organic or natural food & beverages. Since the market for factory-made food products is really high, a loss of consumers can lead to a significant loss of revenue. Changes in the prices of raw materials may also cause multiple players to incur lower profits as the cost of production may increase.

Product innovation may open more growth opportunities handling the exact quantity to be added is a major challenge for the global market players

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market: Opportunities

Product innovation to open more growth opportunities

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market could benefit from the increasing product innovation in food stabilizers as a direct consequence of development in the food & beverages sector to meet the growing demand from consumers with different preferences. Globalization has led to an increase in accessibility and awareness of food products from across the globe which in turn has made the market for food additives more competitive.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.35 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.61% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Palsgaard A/S, DowDuPont, BASF SE, CP Kelco, Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG, Corbion N.V., Nexira SAS, Koninklijke DSM N.V. Key Segment By Application, By Source, By Type and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is segmented based on application, source, type, and region

Based on source, the global market is divided into seaweed, plant, animal, synthetic, and microbial. In 2021, the plant segment was the highest revenue source in the global market due to growing demand for natural-occurring and organic sources of food items or agents added to food & beverages. In recent times, there has been a drastic change in the consumer viewpoint over nutrients from plant-based sources. For instance, as per a survey by The Beet, more than 61% of consumers prefer proteins derived from plants over those derived from animals.

Based on type, the global market is divided into texture, stability, and moisture retention. The global market is projected to be dominated by the texturing type of food stabilizers since it is one of the key selling points for food items. This is especially applicable to packaged food products. Since these items go unsold for a long time, it is critical that the products can maintain their texture until they are consumed while also offering high-taste value. To attain this objective, texturizing chemicals are one of the most used forms of food stabilizers in the market.

The global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Confectionery

Convenience Foods

Dairy

Meat

Bakery

Sauces & Dressings

Beverages

By Source

Seaweed

Plant

Animal

Synthetic,

Microbial

By Type

Texture

Stability

Moisture Retention

Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market By Application (Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Dairy, Meat, Bakery, Sauces & Dressings, And Beverages), By Source (Seaweed, Plant, Animal, Synthetic, And Microbial), By Type (Texture, Stability, And Moisture Retention), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market include -

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Cargill

Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group plc

Palsgaard A/S

DowDuPont

BASF SE

CP Kelco

Hydrosol GmbH & Co. KG

Corbion N.V.

Nexira SAS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.61% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market size was valued at around USD 2.35 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3 billion, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate

Based on source segmentation, the plant was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, dairy was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Industry?

What segments does the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Source, By Type and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America will lead the global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market in the coming years due to the high demand for processed food in the US and Canada. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific may also register a high CAGR owing to the exponentially rising food & beverages sector along with increasing the number of players in the regional markets of China and India. Asia-Pacific is home to some of the largest exporters of dairy products which may also cause higher revenue generation along with growth strategies adopted by the government to aid the economic growth of the country. With growing demand from consumers for global food items, the regional demand for food stabilizers is expected to see newer heights.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2022, IFF announced the launch of stabilizing solution designed for plant-based creams aiming the vegan market

In February 2021, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China (NHC) added 10 more additives to the approved list

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence food stabilizers (blends & systems) market growth over 2022-2028?

What will be the value of the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market during 2022-2028?

Which region will contribute notably towards the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market growth?

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

