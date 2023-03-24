BrighterWorldCandles Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Spread Light and Support Charities
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BrighterWorldCandles, a candle line created by Nina Bald, a black woman with a passion for candle making and helping others, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds and awareness for various charities. The campaign will run for one month, from April to May 2022.
The BrighterWorldCandles line features handcrafted, all-natural candles made with the highest-quality ingredients. Each candle is designed to evoke a sense of warmth, comfort, and relaxation, while also helping to spread light and support important causes. A portion of the proceeds from each candle sale will be donated to charities that align with the brand's mission of making the world a brighter place.
"We believe that candles have the power to bring people together, create a sense of calm, and spread positive energy," said Nina Bald, founder of BrighterWorldCandles. "But we also believe that we have a responsibility to use our platform and our products to make a positive impact on the world. That's why we're launching this crowdfunding campaign - to support the causes that matter most to us and our community."
The crowdfunding campaign will feature a variety of donation tiers, with perks ranging from discounted candle bundles to exclusive merchandise and experiences. Backers can choose to support a specific charity or allow BrighterWorldCandles to allocate their donation to the charity with the greatest need at the time.
"We want to create a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to making a difference in the world," added Bald. "We believe that everyone can make an impact, no matter how small. By supporting our crowdfunding campaign, you're not just buying a candle - you're joining us on a mission to spread light and create a brighter world for all."
To support the BrighterWorldCandles crowdfunding campaign and learn more about the brand's mission and products, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1866234308/brighterworldcandles-the-candle-with-a-cause.
Contact:
Nina Bald
