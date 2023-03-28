CELEBRATE AND ELEVATE BY RAISING SPRINKLERS THIS SECOND NATIONAL ELEVATE YOUR SPRINKLERS DAY

On April 2, elevate your lawncare game and raise your sprinklers with the K-IT sprinkler kits – the industry’s hottest tools for year-round lawncare
TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To ring in the second annual National Elevate Your Sprinklers Day, KJ Ketterling Enterprises is making is easier than ever to rise up sprinklers across America! This country-wide occasion, created and hosted by dad-preneur, lawncare expert and inventor Kody J. Ketterling, takes place every year on the first Sunday of April. For Ketterling, landscaping is year-round, but April 2 marks prep for spring and summer months, which is effortless with K-IT’s fast expanding line of sprinkler accessories and tools.
First Step, Swipe up! At the first thaw, take the first step towards a beautifully maintained lawn with K-IT. Instead of digging and struggling to raise sprinklers the traditional way, use the K-IT tools to click and swipe up to be ready for spring and summer. Each K-IT tool was created to take the pressure off your outdoor maintenance tasks and to let you enjoy a more beautiful and efficient lawn and garden. That's what K-IT is about; with its innovative products and reliable performance, it's the ultimate tool for any homeowner looking to take their outdoor maintenance to the next level.
“In the landscaping business, the first thaw is an exciting time! It means the greenest grasses and garden beds are coming soon and the most enjoyable, active part of our jobs are about to soar. That’s why we chose to commemorate National Elevate Your Sprinklers Day at this time. Our seamless K-IT raiser system eliminates the digging, sinking and mess so homeowners, gardeners and professional landscapers can spend more time nurturing the lawn and less time worrying about the sprinklers,” said Ketterling.
Through decades of industry expertise and an inventive spirit (inspired by a design concept from his sons’ Legos), Ketterling created the K-IT sprinkler system of tools, many of which work together and are interchangeable, to counter sprinklers from sinking and make them more efficient than ever! How?
1. Kap-IT: Inspired by his kid’s Legos, the Kap it is a pop-up head for in-ground sprinklers. With an outpouring of interest the industry and every type of consumer (from amateur gardeners to homeowners to professional landscapers), Ketterling has launched three additional versions of Kap-IT. Now available in Kap-It +, Kap-It + Riser, and Kap-It Plus Shrub adapter, each + includes all the best parts of the original Kap-It, but with specific features to maximize water pressure to 40 PSI, a pressure regulator for better adaptability to state requirements, a nozzle guard to protect nozzles for longer or a built-in 2-inch stem 40 PSI regulator that makes it easier to water the lawn or flower beds with uniform pressure in through all nozzles.
2. Klift-IT: This piece uses the same pop-up installation as the Kap-IT but for roter heads.
3. Kut-IT: A feature that protects the water nozzles so you don’t damage the sprinkler should it have a run-in with the weedwhacker or lawn mower.
4. Klock-IT: A locking bracket for the sprinkler to ensure no unwanted visitors can get their hands on your beautiful new sprinkler system.
5. K-IT Wire Connector: The K-It wire connector, wire splice is the first wire connector of its kind. Powered by Melni’s Western Splice Technology, the K-It Wire Connector takes one to two wires per side and twists them together around a conductive axis to create a solid connection between the wires. The housing is filled with dielectric grease to maintain a waterproof environment for the connection to avoid corrosion in wet or damp locations.
