IDrive® e2 Offers Hot S3 Compatible Object Storage with Optimized Performance for Veeam Backup & Replication

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® e2 , offering one of the fastest S3 compatible, scalable object storage platforms, has optimized performance for Veeam backup and replication, enabling Veeam users to store large amounts of data securely in the cloud while providing faster backup and recovery times.

IDrive® e2 is an object storage solution that is designed to provide users with the flexibility and scalability they need to manage their data effectively. It is suitable for hosting applications, media workflow, gaming assets, e-commerce resources, and other large volumes of data.

With these performance enhancements for Veeam backup and replication, users can perform backups and recoveries faster than ever before with minimal impact on their systems. This is particularly beneficial for businesses that rely on Veeam to protect their data, as any downtime or delays can have a significant impact on their operations.

Veeam backup and replication with IDrive® e2 allows users to backup their data directly to the cloud, simplifying backup jobs and making the move to the cloud even easier. This service can automatically schedule old on-premises backups to be moved to the cloud, ensuring that your on-site systems are maintaining full capacity, which is critical for high-performance restore operations. Users can also set backups to be sent to local storage as well as the cloud simultaneously.

IDrive® e2 is compatible with Veeam v12, the newest version which offers direct-to-cloud object storage, allowing Veeam users to set cloud object storage as a primary target for their backups. This provides IT operations teams with a simpler way to scale their data protection operations and employs the advantages of immutability to ensure their data is secure from any threats.

To help protect against ransomware, IDrive® e2 offers Object Lock, meaning that your backups cannot be deleted or altered without the permission of the user. This provides an air-gapped immutable copy of your data for guaranteed integrity when it is time to recover that data.

Users of other integrations such as Rclone, MSP360, and many more can also take advantage of these performance enhancements.

With a straightforward, tierless pricing approach, IDrive® e2 is the most affordable object storage solution available, with the first 10GB free and pricing starting at $0.004/GB/month. The service costs 80% less than AWS S3 with no egress fees, as well as being one of the few solutions available that does not charge an extra fee for downloading data.

IDrive® e2 has 14 edge computing locations across the United States, Canada, and Europe, meaning users all over the world are able to point their data to the edge center closest to them for a faster network and ease of access, as well as retrieve their data quickly based on their convenience. This provides the fastest possible response time for all S3 API calls no matter what region the user is located in.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup.The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

