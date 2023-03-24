Taking Additional Actions to Hold the Lukashenka Regime to Account

The United States continues to promote accountability for the Lukashenka regime’s violence surrounding the fraudulent August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, its ongoing brutal crackdown against the pro-democracy movement and other elements of Belarusian society, its flagrant human rights abuses, and its facilitation of the Russian Federation’s illegal war against Ukraine.

Specifically, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is designating today two state-owned enterprises; Open Joint Stock Company Belarusian Automobile Plant and Open Joint Stock Company Minsk Automobile Plant.

Further, Treasury is re-designating the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus and designating seven members of the Commission.

The Department of State is announcing actions to impose visa restrictions on an additional 14 individuals under Presidential Proclamation 8015 for their involvement in undermining democracy in Belarus. Specifically, these individuals include regime officials involved in policies to threaten and intimidate brave Belarusians exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms at great personal cost.

Today’s actions further align the United States with actions taken by our partners and Allies. The United States will continue to impose costs on the regime and those who support it for their repression of the people of Belarus, and the regime’s ongoing support for Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine.