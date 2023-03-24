There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,387 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Tenth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Colombian Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva for the tenth U.S.-Colombia High Level Dialogue (HLD) in Washington, D.C. March 27-28. At the HLD, the two countries will discuss issues of shared interest including migration, counternarcotics, security, human rights and equity, education, economic opportunities, energy transition, and climate action.
