Avid Increases Performance with Full Pro Tools Apple Silicon Support and Expands Sounds and Instruments

Multiplatinum artist and sound engineer Matt Lange leads new Sonic Drop content program while also delivering PlayCell virtual instrument in latest Pro Tools release

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced updates to its Pro Tools® software that offers significant performance and processing improvements through fully qualified native Apple Silicon support, new options for manipulating audio pitch and time, and new creative tools for music makers. The release provides music creators with Pro Tools | Sonic Drop - a monthly content program that delivers a mix of new samples, loops and instrument presets, Pro Tools | PlayCell sample player instruments and dozens of new presets for Pro Tools | GrooveCell and SynthCell instruments.







Native Apple Silicon support for M1 and M2 systems

Pro Tools is now fully qualified to run natively on Apple silicon and offers users with M1 and M2 systems significant performance improvements. From faster processes like offline bounce and track activation to enhanced responsiveness and CPU utilization with plugins, users will enjoy benefits across a range of workflows.

Pro Tools | Sonic Drop program

Multiplatinum artist and Avid Head of Audio Content, Matt Lange, is bringing a world of exclusive sounds to the Pro Tools community with Pro Tools | Sonic Drop. This new monthly program delivers a mix of inspiring new samples, loops, and instrument presets to all Pro Tools subscribers (monthly and annual) and current perpetual license holders at no additional cost. From traditional instruments and found sounds to content from other artists and industry partners, each curated “Drop” focuses on a specific theme, providing users with an ever-growing collection of unique sounds.

Pro Tools | PlayCell instrument

Pro Tools | PlayCell is a virtual sample player instrument that offers an extensive library of drums, pianos, guitars, basses, synths, orchestral, and other instruments with an intuitive interface that makes it easy and fun to find and dial in the perfect sound. Each instrument comes with presets and pre-assigned macro controls, fine-tuned to impact the character of each sound with the tweak of a knob. Pro Tools users can expand their PlayCell library even further with new instruments through the Pro Tools | Sonic Drop program, ensuring them a regular supply of fresh sounds.

New options for manipulating audio pitch and time

Pro Tools 2023.3 also adds élastique Pro V3 by zplane.development to the Pro Tools Elastic Audio workflow. This new processing option offers stable timing, inter-channel phase coherence and sample-accurate stretching, as well as formant-preserving pitch shifting for monophonic and polyphonic audio in real-time. This release also improves Celemony Melodyne ARA 2 integration when changing tempos in Pro Tools, giving users more ways to control the timing and feel of their tracks.

“From significant leaps in performance across a range of Pro Tools workflows when using Apple M1 and M2 systems, to giving users more powerful ways to manipulate audio pitch and time, Avid continues to integrate solutions from our strategic partners to offer our customers the best workflows possible,” said Francois Quereuil, Vice President, Product Management for Audio and Music Solutions, Avid. “We’re excited to have Matt Lange join the team to develop content for our music customers, and the Sonic Drop program and PlayCell instrument are just the beginning.”

Availability

Pro Tools 2023.3 is now available to all Pro Tools customers on an active subscription or perpetual license with a current Software Updates + Support Plan, as well as all Pro Tools Intro users. Pro Tools | Sonic Drop content, Pro Tools | PlayCell and Avid’s new instrument presets are available to Pro Tools Artist, Pro Tools Studio and Pro Tools Ultimate customers. For more information on Pro Tools, please visit https://www.avid.com/pro-tools.

Pro Tools is the world’s most used and awarded audio production software for making music, movies, and TV shows. Offering tightly integrated software, hardware and control surfaces, Pro Tools meets the needs of any size facility or artist to achieve their creative vision quickly and deliver memorable sonic experiences.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and binge-worthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 30 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists, and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.



