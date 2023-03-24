Supreme Rejuvenation Raises Awareness on the Dangers of Using Cosmetics in Regenerative Medicine

Supreme Rejuvenation, a leader in exosome technology, is raising awareness on the dangers of using cosmetics in regenerative medicine.
Compliance and patient safety are top priorities at Supreme Rejuvenation. We care deeply about our clients and patients, and it's at the heart of everything we do.”
— John Gwyn
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Supreme Rejuvenation, a leader in exosome technology, is raising awareness on the dangers of using cosmetics in regenerative medicine. The company emphasizes the importance of proper labeling and compliance, and warns against the use of cosmetics in treatments that require biological drugs.
It is illegal to use cosmetics internally in infusions, subcutaneous, and even in aesthetics. Unfortunately, the majority of exosome companies are misleading their clients into believing that these treatments are safe and effective, despite the risks they pose to patients. Mixing a product in open air is unsanitary and using it internally on a patient is dangerous.
Supreme Rejuvenation is committed to providing safe and effective treatments to its clients. Its sterile saline exosomes are labeled as biological drugs, which ensures compliance with federal regulators. The company urges physicians, clinics, and hospitals to prioritize patient safety by following proper labeling and compliance guidelines.
"Patients deserve safe and effective treatments, and it is our responsibility as providers to ensure that we are using the right products for the right procedures," said a spokesperson for Supreme Rejuvenation. "Using cosmetics in regenerative medicine is not only illegal, but it also puts patients at risk. We urge all providers to prioritize patient safety and use only products that are properly labeled and compliant with federal regulations."
Supreme Rejuvenation is committed to educating physicians, clinics, and hospitals on the importance of compliance and patient safety. The company believes that by raising awareness on the dangers of using cosmetics in regenerative medicine, it can help improve the quality of care provided to patients.
For more information on Supreme Rejuvenation and its commitment to compliance and patient safety, please visit the company's website or contact us directly.
