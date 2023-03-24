“Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” inaugurated today Cultural Affairs Bureau visits the In-depth Cooperation Zone to deepen exchange and cooperation

MACAU, March 24 - Jointly organised by the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government, the “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” is held from today (24 March) to 26 March at Fuxiang riverside, in Hengqin Chimelong. The market features 200 cultural and creative brands and products from Macao, Zhuhai, Hengqin and other cities of the Greater Bay Area, as well as a number of music performances. All are welcome to participate.

The “Macao．Hengqin Craft Market” is held from today (24 March) to 26 March, from 2pm to 10pm at Fuxiang riverside, Hengqin Chimelong. IC invited nearly 40 Macao cultural and creative brands from an open call to participate in the event, displaying and selling a wide range of cultural and creative products including clothing and accessories, knitted fabric, handmade pottery and original illustrations. In addition, a “Macao Fashion Pop-up Store” was set up at the same venue to display 16 original Macao fashion brands. The event also features a number of music performances, inviting over 20 groups of singers and bands from Macao and Mainland China, as well as music bands from Portuguese-speaking countries. There are also various creative handicraft workshops, creating an artistic and cultural atmosphere.

The opening ceremony was held today (24 March), with the presence of the Deputy Director of the Executive Committee of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Niu Jing; the Deputy Secretary the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Guangdong Provincial Committee in Hengqin, Li Junxiao; the Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Huang Yujie; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director-General of Hengqin Customs, Zeng Lihong; the Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Feng Fangdan; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheang Kai Meng; the 4th Class Investigator of the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Zhuhai Municipality, Sun Mingzhe; the Representative of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Li Jiaxin; the Vice President of Chimelong Group Co., Ltd. and General Manager of Zhuhai Resort, Jiang Minling; and the Chairman and General Manager of Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Development Co., Ltd., Deng Feng. Based on the Tap Siac Craft Market, IC launched an open call and organised the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative and fashion industries in the market at the In-depth Cooperation Zone, aimed at strengthening the synergy effect of these initiatives, further enhancing the popularity of Macao’s cultural and creative brands and expanding sales channels in the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, on the same day, the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man, together with her delegation, visited the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and had in-depth discussions with the Director and Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Huang Yujie and Feng Fangdan, on strengthening exchange and cooperation in the future on the aspects of cultural and creative industries, cultural tourism, and arts. The delegation of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, with the participation of the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, and the Head of the Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Ho Hong Pan, also visited several cultural projects and facilities in the In-depth Cooperation Zone, including the Hengqin Civil Arts Centre, Xiang Zhou Bu Culture Centre, and the Hengqin Rowing Park.