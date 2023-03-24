Factana unveils redesigned ‘Fogwing Asset+’ industry solution with enhanced features

Fogwing Asset+”, an IoT-enabled Smart CMMS solution
Factana, a Next-Gen industrial Software provider now revolutionizes & simplifies asset performance monitoring & CMMS with the revamped Fogwing Asset+ platform.
WARRENVILLE, ILLINOIS, US, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factana Computing Inc is pleased to announce the availability of its recently fully redesigned Asset+ solution.
“Fogwing Asset+”, an IoT-enabled Smart CMMS solution loaded with plenty of new features, improved functionality, and modern aesthetics. This cutting-edge technology solution available as SaaS model, offers industrial businesses an effective and comprehensive way to conduct asset performance monitoring and asset maintenance management, from anywhere at any time.
Fogwing Asset+ CMMS Software enables maintenance team create and manage manufacturing work orders, work allocation, execution, automate preventive maintenance, monitor asset performance, handle part inventories, purchase order management, and access asset health data in real time. The new improvised interface is easy to use, allowing businesses of all sizes to adopt asset maintenance management rapidly and improve overall operational efficiency.
It is proven that the revamped Fogwing Asset+ will abundantly benefit small, medium, and large organizations in their asset maintenance process.
The newly redesigned Fogwing Asset+ a comprehensive platform offers both asset performance monitoring and CMMS together with wide range of advanced features, including.
• Asset Maintenance Work Order creation and management.
• Asset maintenance work order assignment and execution.
• MRO request creation and real-time tracking of work order progress.
• Automate preventive maintenance. Enable predictive maintenance with IoT.
• Real-time tracking of assets status, metering and asset performance in production.
• Part inventory management, procurement and allocation to work orders.
• Create and manage checklist template for standard operational procedures.
• Inbuilt metrics and KPIS, customizable reporting template.
In the words of Mr. Hariharan, Founder and Chief of Factana, “We are excited to announce Fogwing Asset+ V2, it is an IoT and AI powered CMMS solution availability for our customers across world. This product availability is one of the key milestone of our commitment to our customers, “simplify the technology for industrial community”.
Factana is a Next-Gen Industrial Software Provider that specializes in delivering top-notch Industrial Automation solutions. At the heart of their offering is Fogwing Asset+, a highly intelligent smart CMMS solution that enables businesses to digitize their asset maintenance and performance monitoring processes. Factana is at the forefront of the industry 4.0 movement, providing a range of cutting-edge products, such as the advanced Fogwing IIoT Platform, smart factory MES/MOM solution as SFactrix.ai, the powerful Fogwing Analytics Studio, and the highly efficient Fogwing Asset+.
Looking to streamline an asset maintenance process with the highly effective Fogwing Asset+? Look no further than Factana. Our highly responsive Customer Success Team is on hand to answer any queries you have.
