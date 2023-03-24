Howard’s Introduces New Agoura Hills Experience Center

Independent Retailer Cements L.A. Presence with Addition of the Largest Experience Center in the Chain

/EIN News/ -- LA HABRA, Calif., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, today announced the grand opening of its new Experience Center in Agoura Hills. The largest ever location in Howard’s portfolio of high-contact customer engagement centers, the Agoura Hills store offers the widest selection of major appliances in California, catering to the shopping needs of affluent West Los Angeles County consumers in Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Hidden Hills, Malibu, Calabasas, and other neighboring communities.



Howard’s is pleased to introduce its latest retail location to residents of this sophisticated and affluent community, completing its domination of the greater Los Angeles market with 17 locations and two outlet stores. The expansive 35,000 sq. ft. Agoura Hills’ beats out even the Laguna Hills store, the previous largest location, by 2,000 sq. ft. The new Agoura Experience Center suits the uniquely vibrant, and historic community with 12 stunning fully functional luxury kitchens and immersive showrooms. The retailer invites the region’s most discerning shoppers to test drive the latest appliances, TVs and mattresses before making a purchasing decision.

“We are excited to continue to grow Howard’s footprint and serve the retail needs of customers in Agoura Hills,” said John Riddle, CEO, Howard’s. “As we introduce new Southern California stores, we fuel our brand partners’ expansion, particularly over the next five years as the pandemic-high use of major appliances and consumer durables hastens the end of life for these products.”

Howard’s Agoura Hills Experience Center brings high quality products, greater selection and better value to customers, encouraging shoppers to see and explore connected appliances, in-store kiosks and live product vignettes of active kitchens, laundry suites and premium high-performance brands as they would function in a home.

The new Experience Center is located at 28610 Canwood Street in Los Angeles County. Centrally located in the shopping corridor along the 101 freeway, Howard’s Agoura Hills grand opening event will take place March 30-April 2. Residents of Agoura Hills and the surrounding communities are encouraged to attend and enjoy hands-on immersive product demonstrations, special savings, gifts-with-purchase and prize giveaways.

“Independent, regional major appliance and CE retailers like Howard’s introduce customers to a broader product array than what can be offered by big box stores with their limited inventory, need to carry many thousands of products and difficulty pivoting to meet the needs of GenX and Millennial customers. By necessity these locations cannot offer in-depth product knowledge,” adds Riddle. “Howard’s, though, provides comprehensive product displays, knowledgeable staff and professional home delivery and installation services. Our teams are fully trained in our innovative RARE initiative, meeting customers where they are for a flexible, straightforward and friction-free shopping experience.”

Howard’s anticipates capturing 10-15 percent of the Southern California appliance retail market by 2024 and is well-positioned for regional development across the Western United States into new markets. Howard’s has transformed the retail appliance shopping landscape in Southern California through a combination of organic growth, the targeted acquisition of independent appliance retailers, builder channel growth, new investments in website and ecommerce development, and the introduction of the Experience Center concept.

For more information about Howard’s, visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S

Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best brands with an expansive array of products, and 17 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

