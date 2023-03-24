FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange-Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,426 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and NEO Exchange for the month ending March 31, 2023.
The cash distributions are payable on April 10, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2023.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution Amount
|First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FUD
|$0.0600
|First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF
|QCLN
|$0.0250
|First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|FSL
|$0.1050
|First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
|CIBR
|$0.0500
|First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
|ETP
|$0.0525
|First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)
|FDL
|$0.2500
|First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
|FHG
|$0.0500
|FHG.F
|$0.0350
|First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
|FST
|$0.2250
|First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF
|BLCK
|$0.0500
|First Trust International Capital Strength ETF
|FINT
|$0.1000
|First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF
|FJFG
|$0.0175
|First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
|FJFB
|$0.0500
About First Trust
First Trust Portfolios Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Portfolios Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $196 billion as of February 28, 2023 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.
