Poem Collection by Author Jerrel E. Wolfe Readers Won’t Want to Miss

Author Jerrel E. Wolfe collates his poems that talk about life, love, and everything in between
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerrel E. Wolfe brings a delightful poem collection that will easily be on the list of everybody’s favorites. Wolfe tackles the basic elements of life through his poems; family, goals, falling in love, grief, faith, and even memorial celebrations such as the Fourth of July. Reflections compose neatly done poems with tidy stanzas and clear messages.
Wolfe is an award-winning poet with nearly two decades of experience and skill in poetry writing. Aside from being a brilliant poet, Wolfe is a Vietnam-era veteran and has spent portions of his career In Radio, real estate, and equity sales, as well as being a certified automotive technician and performance driving instructor. Deemed the “Thomas Kinkade” of poetry, readers are in for a memorable read on this lovely book of verses.
One of the poems in the book, “The Heart Is on The Table” is a lighthearted verse that is actually a thank-you letter to an open-heart surgeon. The right amount of wit, playfulness, and appreciation is greatly felt in this poem.
Be surprised by the shift of emotions in this book as readers will be astonished at how vast the poems can go, one emotion to another.
"Reflections" by Jerrel E. Wolfe is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers, now on digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. Jerrel E. Wolfe is also the author of Poetic Perspectives and Discoveries: An Artistic Poetic Collection. For more information about Wolfe and his books, visit www.jerrelwolfe.com.
