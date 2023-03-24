Author Jerrel E. Wolfe collates the finest of his poem collection

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Poetic Perspectives" by author Jerrel E. Wolfe is a book for every home. A book of poems drawn from the author’s perspective on life, history, patriotism, love, loss and so much more. An ideal read for everyone from various walks of life, with each poem piercing through the soul!
Jerrel E. Wolfe is deemed to be the Thomas Kinkade of poetry. With the distinct topics of his poems, he takes inspiration from his background and experiences. Aside from being a talented poet, Wolfe is a Vietnam-era veteran, and has spent portions of his career In radio, real estate and equity sales, as well as being a certified automotive technician and performance driving instructor. Wolfe has explored his passions, channeled his interests in life, and is now in business and his poetic marketing endeavors
Toni, an Amazon customer, recommends this book as he says “Poetry is a person's view of his surroundings and thoughts and life experiences. This book is a wonderful read that is thought evoking and remembering life’s little pieces of someone’s heart.”
Be awed by the wonderful world of poetry through the eyes of Jerrel E. Wolfe. "Poetic Perspectives" by Jerrel E. Wolfe is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover. Also, visit his website at www.jerrelwolfe.com. This is the perfect gift for anyone seeking sound advice, inspiration, and comfort in life.
