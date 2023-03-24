Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 13.3% [PDF Version]

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market 1

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., DNANexus Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Incorporated, Fabric Genomics Inc., and Sapio Sciences.



Click To get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2824



Next-generation sequencing informatics (NGS informatics) is a specialized field of bioinformatics that focuses on the analysis and interpretation of data generated by next-generation sequencing technologies. These technologies allow for the rapid and high-throughput sequencing of DNA and RNA, providing researchers with vast amounts of genetic information.



NGS informatics involves the use of computational tools and techniques to process, analyze, and interpret the large amounts of sequencing data generated by these technologies. This includes tasks such as quality control, data preprocessing, read alignment, variant calling, and functional annotation.



Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Statistics: The global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market was valued at $933.18 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,186.69 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.30% from 2021 to 2030.



Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2824



The segments and sub-section of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market is shown below:

By Product: Data Analysis & Management Tools, NGS Informatics Services, and Primary and Secondary Data Analysis Tools



By Application: Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Precision Medicine, and Agriculture & Animal Research



By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Other End Users



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Qiagen N.V., DNANexus Inc., Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH, Partek Incorporated, Fabric Genomics Inc., and Sapio Sciences.



Important years considered in the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market by Application/End Users

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/82ea136c51fd2a432766fb22032cb178



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.