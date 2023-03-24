Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Second Summit for Democracy

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will participate in the second Summit for Democracy on March 28-30, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The Summit will be co-hosted by the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Republic of Zambia. Below is a list of events Secretary Blinken will participate in as well as the corresponding press coverage. The Department of State will provide preset and final access times on the Department of State daily public schedule. More information on the Summit can be found here.

Tuesday, March 28, at the Department of State

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken chairs a virtual panel session on “A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine” featuring President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(VIRTUAL OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

1:00 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers remarks at “The Status of Women is the Status of Democracy” event in the Dean Acheson Auditorium, at the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

Wednesday, March 29

Summit for Democracy’s five co-hosts — the United States, Costa Rica, Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Zambia — will officially kick off the Summit, with each co-host leader hosting a live, fully virtual, thematic, Leader-level plenary session. The Secretary will participate in virtual plenary sessions.

Thursday, March 30, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

12:30 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers opening remarks and moderates the first session focusing on “Advancing Democracy and Internet Freedom in a Digital Age,” at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE FOR CREDENTIALED MEDIA)

5:45 p.m. Secretary Blinken delivers Summit for Democracy closing remarks, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE FOR CREDENTIALED MEDIA)

All Summit for Democracy events listed above will be livestreamed on https://www.state.gov/summit-for-democracy-2023/. Additional high-resolution downloadable footage of the livestream will be provided after the conclusion of the sessions.

For more information on the second Summit for Democracy please email the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at DRL-Press@state.gov.