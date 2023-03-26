Experts list five most common merchandising mistakes in 2023

Retail automation experts from IBA Group IT Company shared the most common merchandising mistakes in 2023.
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, LITHUANIA, March 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, companies come up with new merchandising tricks to strike the attention of buyers.
But in pursuit of some exciting things, one may forget about basic merchandising rules. Retail automation experts from IBA Group IT Company shared the most common merchandising mistakes in 2023.
A PwC survey shows that 24% of people polled plan to cut their grocery shopping budget. This will result in a more scrupulous choice of goods, reducing the number of impulse purchases. In this regard, FMCG manufacturers in Europe need to be more careful about merchandising.
Discrepancy between the real display and the planogram, the lack of goods on the shelf while the price tags are placed, mixed up price tags, the lack of POS materials next to the goods are the most common mistakes in merchandising. They give rise to customer dissatisfaction, and therefore to decline in sales.
Conventional methods of merchandising implementation and supervision are still in use. Merchandisers manually compare the layout with the planogram or check the availability and correctness of price tags. But in order to deal with mistakes more efficiently, FMCG manufacturers should think about using dedicated IT solutions that automate and optimize merchandising processes.
“Industry-specific software will help reduce human error, speed up the audit of the outlet and enhance supervision over the performance of merchandisers,” IBA Group experts said
Goods Checker is one of such solutions in the European market. It automates merchandising processes. For example, comparing a layout against a planogram or identifying out-of-stock. Merchandisers take a photo of the shelf, and in a matter of seconds Goods Checker shows a marked up photo with correctly and incorrectly placed goods, including missing products.
Goods Checker solution also generates detailed analytics with a breakdown by outlets, employees, brands. The information is processed in real time, so the data is accurate and up-to-date. This gives the manager a reliable basis for making managerial decisions.
“Manufacturers are already abandoning manual monitoring of planogram compliance and are trying to automate the process. Automation of merchandising and other processes allows them to identify bottlenecks, get more quality data, obtain detailed information about competitors and customers and, as a result, increase sales,” conclude experts from IBA Group.
