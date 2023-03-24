Senior Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd’s Travel to the Dominican Republic

Special Presidential Advisor (SPA) for the Americas Christopher J. Dodd will travel to Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, on March 24-25 to attend the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government. SPA Dodd is attending the summit at the invitation of Dominican President Luis Abinader, whose government is hosting the event. In Santo Domingo, SPA Dodd will attend Summit events and hold bilateral meetings with President Abinader and other regional leaders. This visit demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to engaging with our neighbors as we work together to encourage inclusive economic growth, confront shared challenges, and promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in our hemisphere.