Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,433 in the last 365 days.

Senior Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd’s Travel to the Dominican Republic

Special Presidential Advisor (SPA) for the Americas Christopher J. Dodd will travel to Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, on March 24-25 to attend the 28th Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government.  SPA Dodd is attending the summit at the invitation of Dominican President Luis Abinader, whose government is hosting the event.  In Santo Domingo, SPA Dodd will attend Summit events and hold bilateral meetings with President Abinader and other regional leaders.  This visit demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to engaging with our neighbors as we work together to encourage inclusive economic growth, confront shared challenges, and promote democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in our hemisphere.

You just read:

Senior Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd’s Travel to the Dominican Republic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more