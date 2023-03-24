Telemedicine Market Size to Surpass USD 526.7 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 13.4% | Transparency Market Research

There were 1,944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,354 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, the global telemedicine industry was worth USD 144.2 billion globally as of 2021. The market is predicted to reach USD 526.7 billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.
Telemedicine was extensively used during the pandemic to lessen the risk of COVID-19 since it helps to limit interaction with various healthcare professionals, healthcare facilities, and patients. For instance, Chinese public health officials as well as mental health professionals were able to offer safe online mental health services throughout the pandemic with the use of online polls on mental health and communication platforms such as TikTok, Weibo, and WeChat, among others. These factors will also help the global telemedicine market to grow in the future as well, especially in the event of an emergency.
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 144.2 in 2021
|Estimated Value
|USD 526.7 billion by 2031
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|13.4%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|350 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Component Type, Specialty Type, and Service Type
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Format
|Electronic (PDF) + Excel
Improving patient safety along with quality standards will increase demand for such systems over the course of the forecasted period, which will also aid market growth. Telemedicine is also seen to be the most flexible technology for delivering remote medical assistance, information, as well as education. Technological improvements provide more sophisticated patient-centered care and better access to rural areas. Additionally, it helps to reduce hospital admissions and emergency room, which fosters market expansion.
Continuous investment in new innovative technologies to improve the capabilities of telemedicine products and services is another significant factor anticipated to drive market development in the near future. Additionally, the sector is seeing a surge in mergers, investments, and acquisitions, as well as the arrival of new, substantial businesses. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that this would increase competitiveness. For instance, Amazon.com, Inc. opened up access to its healthcare and virtual visit system, Amazon Care, to other Washington-based businesses in March 2021. Up until that point, only Washington State-based employees and their families could use Amazon Care. Such elements are predicted to expand the application potential of telemedicine in fields such as telesurgery.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Global Telemedicine Market Trends
Global Telemedicine Market: Regional Landscape
Global Telemedicine Market: Key Players
Some developments by the key players are:
Global Telemedicine Market: Segmentation
By Component
By Specialty
By Service Type
By Region
