Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market is estimated to be US$ 4.8 billion by 2032 - By PMI

The report “Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market, By Method, By Application, By Technology - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by the increasing demand for accurate and reliable diagnostic tests in various fields, including clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and research applications. ELISA tests are used to diagnose various diseases, such as infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, allergies, cancer, and pregnancy. They are also used in drug discovery and development, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring.
Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is a widely used laboratory technique for detecting the presence of antibodies or antigens in a biological sample. It is a type of immunoassay that uses an enzyme-linked detection system to detect and measure the amount of target substance in the sample.
Key Questions Asked for Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market:
1. What are the applications of ELISA?
A. ELISA is widely used in clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring. It can be used to diagnose various diseases, including infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, allergies, cancer, and pregnancy.
2. What are the advantages of ELISA?
A. ELISA is a highly sensitive and specific technique, capable of detecting very low levels of antigens or antibodies in a sample. It is also relatively simple and easy to perform, and can be used to test a large number of samples simultaneously.
3. What are the limitations of ELISA?
A. ELISA can be affected by cross-reactivity, which can result in false-positive or false-negative results. It also requires a high degree of specificity in the antibodies used, which can be difficult to achieve for some targets. Additionally, ELISA can be time-consuming and requires specialized equipment.
4. How is ELISA different from other immunoassay techniques?
A. ELISA is similar to other immunoassay techniques, such as radioimmunoassay (RIA) and fluorescent immunoassay (FIA), but uses an enzyme-linked detection system instead of a radioactive or fluorescent label. This makes it safer and easier to use, and allows for the use of colorimetric or chemiluminescent detection systems.
• In April 2018, Biosensis launched new BDNF / proBDNF combo kit with biosensis range of rapid EILSA kits expands for optimization of serum and plasma analysis. This kit provides labs without cross-contamination a way to assay two isomers.
• In February 2021, Agilent launched a new Dako SARS-CoV-2 IgG enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) kit for the detection of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in human plasma or serum. It also helps to indicate recent or prior infection.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market is increasing demand from diagnostic industries. Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market growth is significantly contributed by rising prevalence of various infectious diseases such HIV, Hepatitis and others. Furthermore, rising incidence of infectious diseases is expected to fruitful demand for Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market growth. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Rising adoption of advanced diagnostic procedures and rising R&D activities
Increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic procedures and research and development in the field of immunoassay and diagnostics is propelling demand for ELISA assay in various medical fields, owing to various advantages provided by it such as examining of multiple samples with high capacity and sensitivity, which provides range of detection for critical assays. Furthermore, key players in the market are focused on developing advanced and novel products to meet increasing diagnostics demand for healthcare industry, which is driving growth of the market. Moreover, increasing incidence of infectious diseases and cancer is fueling growth of the Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market.
Rising prevalence of infectious diseases
Rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as dengue, HIV, malaria, hepatitis, influenza and others is significantly contributed in Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market growth. For instance, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), at the end of year 2019, it was estimated that around 1,189,700 people aged 13 and older diagnosed with HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) in United States.
