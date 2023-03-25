Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market, Size is estimated to be US$ 14.91 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% - By PMI

The report "Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market, By Test Type - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029’’.
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market refers to the various medical tests and diagnostic procedures that are performed to identify hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) in patients who have been admitted to healthcare facilities. Hospital-acquired infections are infections that patients acquire during their stay in a healthcare facility, and they are often caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens.
Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market includes a range of diagnostic tests such as blood cultures, urinary tract infection (UTI) tests, respiratory infection tests, gastrointestinal infection tests, and others. These tests are used to identify the pathogens responsible for the infection, determine the severity of the infection, and monitor the effectiveness of treatment. Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, the rise in healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic tests. The market is also supported by advancements in technology, such as the development of automated diagnostic systems, point-of-care testing, and molecular diagnostic testing.
Key Highlights:
• In December 2021, the healthians and QRX launch rapid PCR covid test with turnaround time of 30 minutes.
Analyst View:
The rise of hospital acquired diseases is fueled by poor infection control techniques and procedures at healthcare facilities, as well as filthy and non-sterile environmental surfaces, which is propelling the hospital acquired disease testing market forward. Furthermore, rising antibiotic resistance as a result of enhanced medical treatment leads to the development of hospital-acquired infections, which fuels market expansion. Furthermore, the market is being driven by the rising occurrence of nosocomial infections such as surgical wounds, urinary tract infections, and lower respiratory tract infections in intensive care units, orthopedics, and acute surgical wards.
Improper infection control practices and procedures at healthcare center
Improper infection control practices and procedures at healthcare center and unclean and non-sterile environmental surfaces lead to development of hospital acquired diseases, which is driving growth of the hospital acquired disease testing market. Furthermore, increasing antibiotic resistance due to adoption of advanced medical care results into development of hospital acquired diseases, which in turn is fueling growth of the market. Moreover, increasing prevalence of nosocomial infections such as surgical wounds, urinary tract infections, and lower respiratory tract infections in intensive care units, orthopedic, and acute surgical ward are driving growth of the market.
Hospital acquired infection is a major burden for society, patients, and healthcare management. Increasing awareness among population regarding hospital acquired infections, adoption of infection control programs by healthcare facilities, maintaining personal hygiene by the hospital staff, complete sterilization of medical equipment, and a clean sanitary environment in the health care facilities may restrain growth of the hospital acquired disease testing market.
Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market accounted for US$ 7.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 14.91 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.6%. Global Hospital Acquired Disease testing market is segmented into test type and region.
• Based on Test Type, the Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market is segmented into Urinary Tract Infection, Surgical Site Infection, Pneumonia, Blood Stream Infection, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, and others.
• By Region, the Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market:
The key players in the global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing market includes;
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029. For the purpose of this study, has segmented the Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market report based on Test Type and Region.
By Test Type - Urinary Tract Infection, Surgical Site Infection, Pneumonia, Blood Stream Infection, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus, and others
Regional Insights:
On the basis of region, the global plant stem cells market finds its scope in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. India hospital acquired infection diagnostics market is predicted to rise significantly due to rising occurrence of nosocomial illnesses such as surgical site infections and bloodstream infections. After completing a study on 10,835 patients in diverse clinical settings, India observed a 4.4 percent overall growth rate for hospital acquired illnesses, according to the Indian Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Research.
Topics Related:
Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Others), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, and Others), By Technology (In-Situ Hybridization, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next Generation Sequencing, Spectrometry, Transcription Mediated Amplification, and Others), By End-Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Type (RT-PCR, Viral Culture, Antigen Detection Tests, Serological Assays, Simple Amplification-based Assays, Molecular Assays, and Others) By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032
