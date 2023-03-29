Paulette Wright Ignites The City Of New Orleans With A Sold Out Concert Debuting Her Phenomenal New Release “Hold On”

Paulette Wright's amazing new single, "Hold On," has been critically acclaimed early on in it's recent release. The overwhelming public response to the song release concert sent a shockwave throughout the city of New Orleans, sending promoters scrambling to accommodate for the sold out venue A multitude of supporters assembled at Café Instanbul in New Orleans, LA. for Wright's concert celebrating the debut of her hit single "Hold On"

The response from the public was overwhelming, as the long-anticipated debut of Wright’s new single met with cheers from adoring fans and a sold out concert!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The bright lights, parties, and merriment of the Crescent City was eclipsed on March 18th when Paulette Wright, and what could only be described as an anointed "tidal wave" of Gospel music artists from across the country, descended upon the birthplace of jazz and set it on Holy Ghost fire! The objective: to celebrate and showcase the debut of Wright's amazing new single "Hold On," which has already made a tremendous mark on the Gospel music industry at large. If what took place that weekend is an indicator of things to come, we can only expect "Hold On" to be the talk of the planet in coming weeks. Click on " WRIGHT IS RIGHT! " now to get your copy of this incredible new single!Paulette Wright is no stranger to the Gospel community, as she has enjoyed international success as an artist, a television personality, and a stage and theatre phenom. She is recognized around the world for her artistry, and has even performed before the pope at the Vatican in Rome. The artists that she’s worked with are a veritable “Who’s Who” in the music and entertainment world, including such stars and artists as Yolanda Adams, Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr., Shirley Caesar, Mary Mary, Eddie and Shawn Levert, Chris Bolton, Cheryl “Pepsi” Riley, Cuba Gooding Sr., and a host of others. Wright was a regular staple at the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship Conference (Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr., presiding), as well as the Women Of Excellence Conference hosted by Elder Debra Brown Morton. Wright has appeared as a musical guest for Paul and Sandra Crouch on Trinity Broadcasting Network, and has sang the National Anthem in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for New Orleans Saints games. In theater circles, Wright was known for her flawless performance of the grandmother in the stage play, “Mama I’m Sorry,” and is famous for her remarkably brilliant rendition of the famous anthem “And I’m Telling You” for a run of the hit musical "Dreamgirls". As a result of her notoriety and celebrity presence, Wright was tapped to host the Gospel Brunch for the world famous House of Blues in New Orleans, where she held that position for over 25 years. Her talent and ability to connect with the public at grassroots levels has afforded her the privilege to insert her special brand of entertainment into all levels of society.Her fame has transcended the American stage, as she has wowed audiences in Italy, Brazil, Switzerland, The United Kingdom, South Africa, France, and other places in the global arena. She has toured the world extensively in the internationally renowned stage play “I Need A Man,” and has been critically acclaimed for her stunning depiction in the leading role of “The Mahalia Story” honoring New Orleans’ owned beloved Mahalia Jackson.“Paulette Wright is a huge force in the industry, and we’re extremely proud to have her on our team,” declared Daniel Musgrove, founder and CEO of Musgrove Music Distribution . “There are no limits to what she can achieve, and at MMD we will continue to do what we can broaden her reach even further than it has ever gone.”The debut concert commenced at Café Instanbul in New Orleans, LA., on March 18th. A huge turnout was expected, but so many people showed up to the venue that many had to be turned away as the building quickly reached maximum capacity. There was much singing, praising, and exhortation going on in the place, and all the artists brought their A-game. Wright presented a great command over the crowd, as she sang with the might of Mahalia Jackson and the genteel touch of a dove. The crowd was mesmerized as she went forth in fervor and authority, delivering the messages of encouragement and hope through her song “Hold On.” It came to the point where the attendees forgot they were at a concert and began to treat the event like they were in church. It was an amazing time for all, and there was a legitimate disappointment when the last note was sung, and the event came to an end.While there, both Wright and Daniel Musgrove were recognized by the mayor of the city for their work in music, and for the promotion of local musicians from New Orleans. Representatives from the mayor’s office presented them with certificates of recognition for their hard work and commitment. Both Wright and Musgrove continually expressed their feelings of honor and gratitude for being acknowledged for the work they do. It was an awesome way to top off an amazing evening of music and praise.Since its release, “Hold On” has been widely well-received around the globe as well as the US. In a short time, the song has garnered over twenty thousand streams on Spotify and other online streaming sites. The straightforward messages of faith, love, and hope are being taken to heart by the masses, and radio stations are increasing the song's rotation as the call-in requests are increasing by the day.When asked if she had any words of advice for up and coming artists, Paulette Wright responded with words of wisdom from the “Good Book” stating, “Promotion comes neither from the east or the west, nor from the north or the south. It comes from God.” She has long since concluded that any elevation that she may enjoy comes as a result of remaining faithful and trusting God in everything that she does.For more information on services provided by Musgrove Music Distribution, call 954.257.9955, email at Daniel@musgrovemusicdistribution.com, or visit the website at http://www.musgrovemusicdistribution.com/

