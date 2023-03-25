Teledermatology Market is estimated to be US$ 44.8 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 26.0% - By PMI

The report "Teledermatology Market, By Type - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Teledermatology Market is a branch of telemedicine that involves the use of technology to provide dermatological care and consultation remotely. It allows patients to receive diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of their skin conditions without having to physically visit a dermatologist's office.
Teledermatology can be conducted through various means of communication such as video conferencing, online messaging, or even sending images of skin lesions via email or a secure messaging platform. The use of high-quality images and video conferencing technology allows dermatologists to examine skin lesions remotely and provide accurate diagnosis and treatment recommendations.
Commonly asked queries of Teledermatology Market:
1) How does teledermatology work?
A. Teledermatology can be conducted through various means of communication such as video conferencing, online messaging, or even sending images of skin lesions via email or a secure messaging platform. The use of high-quality images and video conferencing technology allows dermatologists to examine skin lesions remotely and provide accurate diagnosis and treatment recommendations.
2) Is teledermatology covered by insurance?
A. Many insurance providers now cover teledermatology services, but coverage can vary depending on the provider and the specific plan. It is important to check with your insurance provider to determine your coverage.
3) How secure is teledermatology?
A. Teledermatology platforms must adhere to strict security and privacy standards to protect patients' personal health information. It is important to choose a reputable teledermatology provider that follows these standards and uses secure technology.
4) What are the benefits of teledermatology?
A. Teledermatology offers several benefits, including increased access to dermatological care for patients in remote or rural areas, improved convenience for patients who cannot travel to see a dermatologist, faster diagnosis and treatment, and potentially lower costs compared to in-person visits.
• In May 2020, DermTech, announced the launch of its DermTech pigmented Lesion Assay, a telemedicine solution to enable remote use of its non-invasive adhesive patch test for melanoma detection.
• In April 2020, Sakhiya Skin Clinic in India announced the launch of cost free skin care treatment facilities via teledermatology platforms.
• In 2020, BioTelemetry acquired the On.Demand remote patient monitoring (RPM) and coaching platform, operated by Envolve People Care, Inc., which is a Centene Corporation subsidiary. This acquisition expands chronic RPM and coaching solutions to BioTelemetry’s current suite of acute care connected health products and services, focusing specifically on diabetes, hypertension, and chronic heart failure.
Analyst View:
Increase in demand for virtually-delivered care
Telecommunication reduces the need for patients to visit an emergency room and the costs associated with the same. Teledermatology services have been in the rise in the coming years. This practice has rapidly spread in many countries given its ease of utilization and the advantage to serve remote areas. Underserved populations with restricted access to traditional dermatology consultations have been greatly benefited, consequently driving teledermatology expansion. Surge in population and need to expand healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic conditions and cost-benefits of telehealth & teledermatology, shortage of physicians, advancements in telecommunication technology, Government support and rising awareness helps to grow the market.
Growing telecommunication industry
The growth of this market is majorly due to the shortage of physicians, rise in population & need to expand healthcare access, rising prevalence of chronic conditions & cost benefits of telehealth and telemedicine, advancements in telecommunications, and government support and raising awareness. The growing need to curtail COVID-19 cases, federal mandates to increase healthcare facilities, and a growing focus on improving the quality of care delivered to COVID-19 patients are some key factors driving the growth of the teledermatology market in the US in the wake of COVID-19. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Teledermatology market accounted for US$ 4.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 44.8 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 26.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type and region.
• Depending upon type, the telehomes segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Telehomecare is an innovative way to provide care, monitor a patient, and provide information, by using the latest technology in telecommunication. Monitoring allows early identification of disease, and thus, preventing chronic conditions.
• By region, Teledermatology is a rapidly growing component of healthcare in the United States. Treatment of chronically ill patients constitutes nearly four-fifths of the healthcare spending in the United States.
The prominent player operating in the global Teledermatology Market includes;
• 98point6
• Vida Health
• Medici
• Healthtap
• Maven Clinic
• Doctor Anywhere
• Zipnosis
• SnapMD
• Cloudbreak Health
• Cloud DX.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Scope of Report of Teledermatology Market:
Global Teledermatology Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
• Telehospitals
o Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
o Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
o Segment Trends
• Telehomes
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
• mHealth(Mobile Health)
o Overview
o Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
