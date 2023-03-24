Meet RATH, a Copilot for the AI-Driven Future of Data Science

RATH, a Copilot for Data Science, is set to transform the data analysis landscape by streamlining workflows and delivering personalized guidance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanaries Data – the innovative company on a mission to develop cutting-edge data analysis and visualization tools – is proud to develop RATH, an artificial intelligence-driven exploratory data analysis tool.

Acting as a copilot for any data science professional, RATH is set to transform the data analysis landscape. Its powerful, user-friendly features can streamline workflows, deliver personalized guidance to users, and provide insights that empower both data professionals and their companies to make more informed decisions. Other key features include:

- Automated Exploratory Data Analysis: RATH’s Copilot function automates tasks like data cleaning and data transformation, allowing users to concentrate on higher-level tasks.

- An Advanced Augmented Analytics Engine: RATH’s Copilot feature uses an AI-powered Augmented Analytics engine to help users identify patterns and relationships that may be overlooked as well as underlying causes of trends and patterns, including from unstructured text data.

- Multi-Dimensional Visualization: RATH’s data visualization capabilities allow users to create custom interactive and dynamic charts, graphs, and dashboards that clearly communicate complex data-driven insights.

“RATH and its Copilot feature are game-changers in the data analysis space, plain and simple,” said Jason Wu, Developer at Kanaries Data. “The easy-to-use tool does more than just make data analysis more efficient and effective; it allows users to uncover insights oftentimes previously overlooked, making data-informed decisionmaking easier than ever.”

For more information about RATH, visit www.kanaries.net.

About Kanaries Data

Kanaries Data is an innovative company dedicated to developing advanced data analysis and visualization tools. Backed by a global-based Open Source developer community, Kanaries Data is a leader in data science and helps professionals and companies use data to achieve success.