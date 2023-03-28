5-Star Structures in Coolville, OH is ShedHub’s Partner in Serving Those in Search of Shed Storage Solutions

Our partnership with 5-Star Structures allows local buyers in southern Ohio to look for the accessory building fit for their needs” — Jeff Huxmann, ShedHub CEO

COOLVILLE, OH, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 5-Star Structures, an Ohio-based, family-owned shed manufacturing company with a retail location in Coolville, Ohio has entered into partnership with ShedHub.com, an online platform that helps shed dealers to be accessible to local buyers. With this partnership, local buyers can search for top-quality sheds and other accessory buildings that offer value and that meet their storage needs. 5-Star offers an option that allows for building customized structures, in addition to purchasing on-site inventory.

ShedHub’s CEO, Jeff Huxmann emphasizes, “We are thankful 5-Star recognized ShedHub as a platform they want to use to market their products. People across the United States use ShedHub every day to research different accessory buildings available for sale or lease.”

The partnership allows for shed buyers to have access to an extensive and customizable selection of sheds aligned to their needs.

ShedHub is dedicated to making the shed-purchasing process convenient and accessible. Its partnership with 5-Star Structures outlines their commitment to provide local buyers of southern Ohio a choice to procure sheds that are of value and of top-quality from the nearest manufacturers.



About 5-Star Structures

5-Star Structures have teams of professional builders who manufacture durable, high-quality, and cost-effective sheds in southern Ohio. They have seven lots, including the Coolville, Ohio location, with free delivery offering for up to 50 miles from the nearest lot, allowing them a wider reach. 5-Star offers several financing options for a more affordable investment, and has build-on-site options to accommodate the client’s preference. They enable buyers to design their sheds via their 3D Shed Configurator, allowing them to visualize the structure they want, from the comfort of their own homes.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is the #1 online platform to look for sheds for sale nearest to the customer’s property. Interested buyers can sort through thousands of options across the United States by using specific filters in their Advanced Shed Search tool, allowing them to find the right choice in a short amount of time from the convenience of their own living-room couch.