Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,323 in the last 365 days.

SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development and Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment announces fully funded scholarship tentatively for 75 candidates under Asian Nursing Scholarship 2024 intake.

You just read:

SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more