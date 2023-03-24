SCHOLARSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development and Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment announces fully funded scholarship tentatively for 75 candidates under Asian Nursing Scholarship 2024 intake.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.