Kids Food Market is estimated to be US$ 173.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% - BY PMI

The report “Kids Food Market, By Type, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’
COVINA , CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Kids Food market accounted for US$ 104.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 173.97 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.
The kids food market refers to the range of food products specifically designed for children, including snacks, meals, and beverages. These products are marketed towards parents and caregivers who are looking for convenient and nutritious options for their children. The market is driven by increasing demand for healthy and natural products, as well as changing consumer preferences towards organic and non-GMO products. Some of the most popular products in the kids food market include fruit snacks, baby food, and yogurt. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing awareness of childhood obesity and the importance of healthy eating habits for children.
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute - Details
Market Size - US$ 104.2 billion
CAGR – 5.3%
Base Year - 2020
Forecast Period – 2020 - 2030
• In September 2021, Veeba Launches Health Food Drink Brand for Kids, Provee. Veeba's newly launched Provee is curated by Indian mothers and is backed by science and offers kids wholesome nutrition with Indian superfoods like Jaggery, Ragi and Badam.
• In October 2021, OZiva launches Superfood Kids range to bridge the gap of clean nutrition for growing children.
Analyst View:
Babies are traditionally fed soft home prepared food, which is still practised in undeveloped and emerging countries. Growing urbanisation and changing lifestyles, on the other hand, have raised demand for packaged infant foods in various societies and cultures. Between the ages of four to six months and two years, these meals are given to babies. Growing nutrition knowledge, an increase in structured retail marketing, and urbanisation, along with a considerable increase in the number of working mothers, are all essential factors driving the baby food market forward. The main limitations in this industry are food safety concerns, declining birth rates, and the practise of feeding babies home cooked food.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Kids Food market accounted for US$ 104.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 173.97 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Global Kids Food market is segmented into type, application and region.
• Based on Type, the Global Kids Food Market is segmented into Diary Product, Snacks, Frozen Food, Beverage, and Others (Cereal and Shelf-stable Meat).
• Based on Application, the Global Kids Food Market is segmented into Household, Kindergarten, Nursery, Children's Hospital, and Early Education Institution.
• By Region, the Global Kids Food Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Health and Nutrition: Parents are becoming more aware of the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet for their children, leading to a demand for healthy and organic food options.
• Convenience: Busy lifestyles and the need for on-the-go meals are driving demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare foods that can be consumed quickly.
• Taste and Flavor: Kids are known for their picky eating habits and prefer food that is tasty and flavorful, leading to a demand for a variety of flavors in kids' food.
• Marketing and Advertising: Companies are investing heavily in marketing and advertising campaigns to target children, which is increasing the demand for kids' food products.
• Busy Schedules: Parents are increasingly busy with work and other commitments, leaving less time for meal preparation, leading to a demand for ready-to-eat meals.
Restrains:
• Rising Health Concerns: Rising concerns over childhood obesity and related health issues have led to increased scrutiny of kids' food products.
• Price Sensitivity: Parents are price-sensitive when it comes to kids' food products and are often reluctant to pay more for healthier options.
• Government Regulations: Governments around the world are increasingly introducing regulations around food marketing and labeling, which can limit the marketing and advertising of certain products.
• Allergies and Sensitivities: The increasing prevalence of food allergies and sensitivities among children is limiting the range of products that can be offered in the kids' food market.
• Competition: The kids' food market is highly competitive, with a large number of established players and new entrants vying for market share, leading to pressure on prices and margins.
Key Reasons to Purchase:
1. Understanding Market Trends: The report can provide insights into the latest trends in the kids' food market, including consumer preferences, new product launches, and emerging markets.
2. Identifying Opportunities: The report can help businesses identify potential growth opportunities and market niches that they can tap into.
3. Strategic Planning: The insights provided in the report can help businesses develop effective strategies and make informed decisions about marketing, product development, and investment.
4. Competitive Analysis: The report can provide a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, including the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market.
5. Risk Mitigation: By understanding the potential risks and challenges in the market, businesses can take steps to mitigate them and avoid costly mistakes.
6. Regulatory Compliance: The report can provide information on the latest regulations and guidelines governing the kids' food market, helping businesses to stay compliant.
7. Investor Confidence: For investors, the report can provide a detailed analysis of the market, helping them to make informed investment decisions and gain confidence in their investments.
For people who want to learn more about a topic, industry, or market and who appreciate the knowledge and expertise offered by a thorough, well-researched paper, purchasing a report may generally be a reasonable investment.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Other Trending Reports:
• Baby Food Market - By Product Type (Ready to Feed Baby Food, Dried Baby Food, Infant Cereals, Infant Milk Formula, and Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Solid), by Source Type (Inorganic and Organic), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugstores, Hypermarkets, Online Channel, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
• Food Fiber Market - By Type (Soluble Fibers and Insoluble Fibers), By Application (Dairy, Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Bakery and Confectionery, Beverages, and RTE Products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860-531-2574
email us here