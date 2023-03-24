Morocco, Burkina Faso Discuss Strengthening Health Cooperation

MOROCCO, March 24 - The Minister of Health and Social Protection Khalid Ait Taleb held talks, on Thursday in Rabat, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad Olivia Ragnaghnèwendé Rouamba, who is on a working visit in Morocco.

These talks focused on ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of health, especially the pharmaceutical industry, reduce health risks and improve the medical supply through basic and continuing training and exchange of expertise, especially since the Kingdom has a pioneering experience in this area at the African level, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

They are part of the strengthening of historical relations between the two countries and the expansion of prospects for bilateral cooperation, said the statement.

MAP: 23 March 2023