Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dividend Policy for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 announced today its dividend forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (fiscal 2023).

The company plans to pay a year-end dividend of 26 yen per share, as of the record date of March 31, 2023, with due consideration on performance and financial standing in fiscal 2023. The actual dividend will be declared at the Board of Directors meeting in May 2023.

Dividend per share Interim dividend Year-end dividend Annual dividend Fiscal 2023 (previous announcement as of Feb. 2, 2023) 14 yen (actual) To be determined To be determined Fiscal 2023 (present announcement) 14 yen (actual) 26 yen 40 yen Fiscal 2022 (actual) 14 yen 26 yen 40 yen

Note: The forecast above is based on assumptions deemed reasonable by the company at the present time, and actual results may differ significantly from forecasts. Please refer to the cautionary statement in the full document.

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation 6503 is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022

