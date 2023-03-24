Global Multifilament Tennis String Market Outlook, Growth Patterns, Trends, Top Companies, Business Growing Strategies

Multifilament Tennis Strings Industry

The global Multifilament Tennis Strings market is projected to be USD 61.17 MIllion in 2023 to reach USD 83.07 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Multifilament tennis strings are made up of multiple, ultra-thin filaments that are woven together to create a string with greater elasticity and shock absorption than traditional monofilament strings. multifilament tennis strings have become increasingly popular among tennis players of all levels, as they offer a softer feel and greater power potential compared to traditional strings. Additionally, the development of new materials and manufacturing techniques has led to the production of multifilament strings that offer enhanced durability and control.

The global multifilament tennis string market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to several factors, including:

*Increasing popularity of multifilament strings among players of all levels

*Development of new materials and manufacturing techniques that enhance the performance and durability of multifilament strings

*Growing awareness among tennis players about the benefits of using multifilament strings

*Expansion of the tennis industry in emerging markets

Multifilament Tennis String Market Segmentation:

Leading Players Operating in the Market:

Babolat

Head

WILSON

Tecnifibre

GAMMA

Solinco

Luxilon Smart String Reel

Dunlop

Market Segmentation: By Type

Natural

Black

Other

Market Segmentation: By Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Geographic analysis:

•North America

•Europe

•Asia-Pacific

•South America

