Global Bioinformatics Market Size Projected to Reach USD 37.23 Billion in 2032 with CAGR of 14% | Reports and Data

Bioinformatics Market Size – USD 11.45 Billion in 2022, CAGR of 14%, Market Trends – advancements in genomes and proteomics research.

The global bioinformatics market size was USD 11.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14% during the forecast period” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market revenue growth in the field of bioinformatics is being propelled by several factors, including the growing adoption of precision medicine, the increasing demand for bioinformatics in drug discovery and development, and the expanding use of bioinformatics in genome and proteome research.

The global Bioinformatics Market size was USD 11.45 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The market is experiencing a rise in revenue growth, which is primarily fueled by the growing usage of bioinformatics in research related to genome and proteome. Genome research entails investigating the entire genetic makeup of an organism, while proteomics research focuses on studying the form and function of proteins. In this regard, bioinformatics techniques play a crucial role in the analysis and interpretation of genomic and proteomic data, leading to enhanced comprehension of biological systems and the development of advanced therapies.

Also, increasing demand for cloud-based bioinformatics solutions and the availability of government funding for bioinformatics research are driving the market's revenue growth. The adoption of cloud-based bioinformatics systems is expanding due to a number of advantages they offer, including ease of use, affordability, and scalability. Governments are increasingly providing public funding for bioinformatics research as they recognise its value in advancing the biological sciences.

Additionally, Bioinformatics technologies are contributing to the growth of the market by being employed in agricultural and environmental applications. In agricultural research, these technologies are used to examine the genetic composition of plants and create new varieties that are more productive and resistant to diseases. Similarly, in environmental research, bioinformatics is utilized to analyze microbial communities in various habitats and comprehend how environmental factors influence these populations.

Some of the prominent players in the global bioinformatics market include Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and PerkinElmer, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Over the forecast period, the platforms section is expected to be the major revenue generator due to the increasing need for advanced tools that can effectively manage and analyze omics data, which includes data from genomics, proteomics, and other relevant sources.

The genomics segment is expected to dominate in terms of revenue contribution over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for genetic data analysis in fields such as personalized medicine, drug development, and disease diagnosis. The segments revenue growth is being driven by the widespread availability of high-throughput sequencing technology and the decreasing cost of genome sequencing.

The molecular phylogenetics segment is expected to experience the most rapid revenue growth over the forecast period, largely due to its significant role in evolutionary research and the preservation of biodiversity. This segment provides various methods for molecular phylogenetic analysis, such as sequence alignment, tree building, and evolutionary distance estimation. These techniques contribute to the growth of the segment's revenue.

During the projected period, it is expected that the North American market will account for the largest proportion of revenue. This can be attributed to the strong infrastructure and well-established research institutions in the region, which facilitate the widespread use of advanced bioinformatics techniques and technology. Additionally, the presence of several major competitors in the market further drives the adoption of these technologies.

On September 13, 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific revealed that it would be acquiring PPD, a leading contract research organization, with the aim of enhancing its expertise in clinical research and pharmaceutical development. The acquisition is expected to bolster Thermo Fisher's capabilities in these areas.

On May 18, 2021, Illumina announced that it will acquire GRAIL, a healthcare business that creates blood tests for early cancer diagnosis, in order to expand its capabilities in genomics and cancer research.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global bioinformatics market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 - 2032)

Bioinformatics Platforms

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Sequence Manipulation Platforms

Sequence Alignment Platforms

Structural & Functional Analysis Platforms

Others

Bioinformatics Services

Database Management

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Others

Biocontent

Generalized Biocontent

Specialized Biocontent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 - 2032)

Genomics

Molecular Phylogenetics

Metabolomics

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Chemoinformatics & Drug Designing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Bioinformatics Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Bioinformatics industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Bioinformatics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.