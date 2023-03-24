Surgical Snares Market Size Will be Reach USD 2244.69 Billion with CAGR of 9.4%, in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Surgical Snares Market - USD 1006 Bn in 2022, CAGR of 9.4%,Advancements in surgical snare technology, as well as a growing focus in minimally invasive surgery

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising number of surgical operations, particularly endoscopic procedures, as a result of gastrointestinal and urological issues, as well as the geriatric population and incidence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, are major factors driving market revenue growth.

The global Surgical Snares Market size was USD 1006 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The market revenue growth for surgical snares is being driven by advancements in technology and a growing preference for minimally invasive surgery. The use of surgical snares in these procedures reduces complications and leads to improved outcomes. Additionally, the market is benefitting from the development of advanced surgical snares that possess shape memory and electrocautery capabilities. As a result, the market for surgical snares is expected to continue to grow.

Furthermore, the demand for surgical snares is on the rise due to the increasing popularity of outpatient procedures. Outpatient surgeries are becoming more prevalent because they are less expensive and have quicker recovery times. As a result, the number of surgeries performed in outpatient settings has increased, leading to a greater need for surgical snares.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global surgical snares market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, and Johnson & Johnson

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, the hot snares segment is expected to generate the most revenue, primarily due to the rise in gastrointestinal ailments like colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and diverticulitis. Additionally, the availability of flexible endoscopes with advanced imaging capabilities and the growing adoption of innovative surgical techniques have contributed to this growth. Hot snares, which are wire loops heated by an electric current to remove large polyps or lesions in the digestive tract, are commonly used. These snares are utilized to sever and cauterize a polyp or lesion.

• During the forecast period, the revenue share of the single-use category is expected to be higher compared to other categories. This is due to the growing demand for single-use medical equipment among consumers. Single-use devices have advantages such as reducing the risk of cross-contamination, enhancing safety, and providing convenience. They also eliminate the need for sterilization, which can lower costs associated with personnel, time, cleaning, and sterilizing equipment.

• During the forecast period, the hospital sector is expected to generate the highest revenue due to the rising demand for quality healthcare services. As a result, more hospitals are adopting medical equipment to aid in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of various medical conditions. This includes patient monitoring systems, surgical tools, and diagnostic imaging equipment. Additionally, as minimally invasive procedures become more prevalent, hospitals are increasingly utilizing medical equipment to support these procedures.

• The North American market is predicted to have the largest share of revenue in 2022. This can be attributed to a rise in surgical procedures and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer in this region. Additionally, the market revenue is expected to grow due to a surge in demand for minimally invasive surgical treatments.

• Medtronic has recently disclosed its acquisition of a privately owned firm, Ai Biomed Inc. The acquisition aims to enhance Medtronic's assortment of disposable surgical devices, such as snares, and to advance its product portfolio across the global healthcare sector.

• On January 8, 2019, Cook Medical acquired Zelegent, Inc., a medical device company specializing in innovative treatments for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. The acquisition is expected to enhance Cook Medical's product portfolio and bolster its standing in the surgical snare market.

• On November 11, 2020, Stryker Corporation unveiled its latest line of snares called Pro-Bite Snares. These snares have a unique design that allows for improved precision and control during endoscopic procedures, facilitating easier removal of polyps and other irregularities by surgeons.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global surgical snares market on the basis of Usability Outlook, End-use Outlook, Product Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Single-use

Reusable

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Hot Snares

Cold Snares

Bipolar Snares

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

