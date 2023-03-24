Alarm Monitoring Market is estimated to be US$ 102.9 billion by 2032 – By PMI

The report “Alarm Monitoring Market, By Communication Technology, By Input Signal , By Component , By End User - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Alarm Monitoring is a system which provides quick and detailed communication between home security system and central station of security provider. Motion detectors, door sensors, flood sensors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, tamper sensors are different types of home security alarms. Rising adoption of security system has become a key factor in target market growth. Growing technological advancement in communication technology from traditional monitoring over telephone lines to monitoring system which exploit wireless, digital, and cellular communication to provide excellent, more convenient and more reliable monitoring to consumers which has propel market growth. Further, rising smart city projects with multiple smart devices and advanced technology is expected to boost the demand for Alarm Monitoring Market over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In February 2022, Optex launched new world’s first real time cloud-based burglar alarm monitoring software “GENIO Map Cloud” with fulfilling features at affordable costs. Newly launched “GENIO Map Cloud” helps in managing security workflow for alarm monitoring and management of factories, gated communities, and warehouses
• In March 2022, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Tutum Medical developed new bedside monitoring system “BEAMS” to improve response time for critical alarms leading to improved patient outcomes with better workflow reduction in hospital cost.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Alarm Monitoring market is rising adoption of IoT (Internet of Things). Constant development in security technology with newer innovations to improve security of business, individuals through augmentation of alarm sensors and cameras has further facilitated the growth of Alarm Monitoring market. Furthermore, rapid growth in urban population and growth in smart cities is expected to fruitful demand for Alarm Monitoring market in coming years. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Alarm Monitoring Market, By Communication Technology (Wired Telecommunication Network and IP Network), By Input Signal (Analog Signal, Discrete Signal, and Protocol Signal), By Component (Remote Terminal Unit, Alarm Sensors, Motion Detection Sensor, Central Monitoring Receivers, and Communication Networks & Gateways), By End User (Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Building Alarm Monitoring), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Alarm Monitoring Market accounted for US$ 56.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 102.9 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8%. The Alarm Monitoring Market is segmented based on Communication Technology, Input Signal, Component, End-User and Region.
• Based on Communication Technology, Alarm Monitoring Market is segmented into Wired Telecommunication Network and IP Network.
• Based on Input Signal, Alarm Monitoring Market is segmented into Analog Signal, Discrete Signal, and Protocol Signal.
• Based on Component, Alarm Monitoring Market is segmented into Remote Terminal Unit, Alarm Sensors, Motion Detection Sensor, Central Monitoring Receivers, and Communication Networks & Gateways.
• Based on End-User, Alarm Monitoring Market is segmented into Vehicle Alarm Monitoring and Building Alarm Monitoring.
• By Region, the Alarm Monitoring Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Market Segmentation:
Alarm monitoring market by communication technology:
• Wired Telecommunication Network
• IP Network
Alarm monitoring market by input signal:
• Analog Signal
• Discrete Signal
• Protocol Signal
Alarm monitoring market by component:
• Remote Terminal Unit
• Alarm Sensors
• Motion Detection Sensor
• Central Monitoring Receivers
• Communication Networks & Gateways
Alarm monitoring market by end user:
• Vehicle Alarm Monitoring
• Building Alarm Monitoring
Key Benefits for Alarm Monitoring Market:
Some key benefits of the alarm monitoring market include:
⋆ Increased Safety and Security: Alarm monitoring services provide an additional layer of security for homes, businesses, and other properties. In case of an emergency, the monitoring center can quickly notify authorities, which can reduce the risk of property damage or theft, and increase safety
⋆ 24/7 Monitoring: Alarm monitoring services provide 24/7 monitoring, meaning that your property is always being watched, even when you are not there. This ensures that any potential threats are detected and addressed promptly.
⋆ Quick Response Time: Alarm monitoring services have a quick response time in case of an emergency. As soon as an alarm is triggered, the monitoring center will respond immediately, alerting authorities or notifying you.
⋆ Peace of Mind: Alarm monitoring services can provide peace of mind to homeowners and businesses. Knowing that your property is being monitored by professionals can alleviate stress and anxiety, especially when you are away from the property.
⋆ Cost-Effective: Alarm monitoring services can be a cost-effective alternative to hiring security personnel or installing security systems that require ongoing maintenance. In comparison, alarm monitoring services are typically more affordable and require less maintenance.
⋆ Regulatory Compliance: Some businesses may be required by law or regulation to have alarm monitoring services. Purchasing these services ensures compliance with regulations and mitigates potential risks.
Overall, the alarm monitoring market provides valuable benefits to homeowners and businesses, including increased safety and security, 24/7 monitoring, quick response times, peace of mind, cost-effectiveness, and regulatory compliance.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Alarm Monitoring Market:
✤ ADT Corporation
✤ ABB Ltd.
✤ Diebold, Inc.
✤ Siemens AG
✤ Tyco International
✤ UTC
✤ Rockwell Automation, Inc.
✤ Honeywell International
✤ Schneider Electric SE
✤ United Technologies Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
There are several key reasons to consider purchasing the alarm monitoring market, including:
⋆ Enhanced Security: Alarm monitoring services provide an added layer of security for homes and businesses. With 24/7 monitoring, alarms are responded to quickly and efficiently, reducing the risk of property damage or theft
⋆ Peace of Mind: Knowing that your property is being monitored by a professional service can provide peace of mind for homeowners and businesses alike. In case of an emergency, the central monitoring center can quickly respond, alerting authorities or notifying you.
⋆ Cost-Effective: Alarm monitoring services can be a cost-effective alternative to hiring security personnel or installing security systems that require ongoing maintenance. In comparison, alarm monitoring services are typically more affordable and require less maintenance.
⋆ Increased Property Value: Homes and businesses with security systems and alarm monitoring services can potentially have increased property values. This can be attractive to potential buyers or renters, making it a valuable investment.
⋆ Regulatory Compliance: Alarm monitoring services may be required by law or regulation for certain businesses, such as those handling sensitive information or hazardous materials. Purchasing these services ensures compliance with regulations and mitigates potential risks.
Overall, the alarm monitoring market provides a valuable service that can enhance security, provide peace of mind, and potentially increase property value, making it a worthwhile investment for homeowners and businesses alike.
