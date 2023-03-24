Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market is estimated to be US$ 159.2 billion by 2032 – By PMI

Cloud-based Business Analytics Software or cloud BI is the process of transformation of data in actionable insights in partially or fully manner within cloud environment. Cloud-based Business Analytics Software it gives organizations the information which they need to make data-driven decisions without any cost.Rising demand for Cloud-based Business Analytics Software and increasing customer awareness about various benefits of cloud-based business analytics software such as its higher performance, easy access to key business metrics, helps in increasing revenue, lower costs, which result in growth of target market. Further, rising popularity of social media marketing in turn, is expected to drive the Cloud-based Business Analytics Software market growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2022, IBM launched new software to break down data and analytics silos to make data-driven decisions quickly and to navigate unpredictable disruptions. Newly launched software solution includes, new “IBM Analytics Content Hub” to bring together the business intelligence solutions from multiple vendors.
• In February 2023, Alteryx launched general availability of its Analytics Cloud Platform which includes, redesigned user interface for Designer Cloud and new decision intelligence featured within Auto Insights that enable users to automate data and analytic processes
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Cloud-based Business Analytics Software market is rising data connectivity by hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Further, growing adoption of digital technologies, cost benefits of cloud-based services, massive rise in big data has become key factor in adding value to cloud analytics which is expected to provide opportunities for businesses operating in different verticals in cloud market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of hybrid models and Omni Cloud systems is expected to fruitful the demand for Cloud-based Business Analytics Software market growth in coming years.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market, By Type (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, and Pricing Analytics), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market accounted for US$ 53.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 159.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.9%. The Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market is segmented into Private Cloud, Public Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud.
• Based on Application, Cloud-based Business Analytics Software is segmented into Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, and Pricing Analytics.
• By Region, the Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentation:
Cloud-based business analytics software market by type:
• Private Cloud
• Public Cloud
• Hybrid Cloud
Cloud-based business analytics software market by application:
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market:
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
1. What is the current size of the cloud-based business analytics software market?
2. What are the major trends driving the growth of this market?
3. Who are the key players in this market and what are their market shares?
4. What are the different types of cloud-based business analytics software available in the market?
5. What are the key applications of cloud-based business analytics software?
6. What are the major industries using cloud-based business analytics software?
7. What are the key challenges faced by the cloud-based business analytics software market?
8. What are the future prospects for the cloud-based business analytics software market?
9. What are the emerging technologies that are likely to impact this market in the near future?
10. What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in this market to stay competitive?
Key Reason to Purchase Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market:
There are several key reasons why businesses may choose to purchase cloud-based business analytics software:
⋆ Scalability: Cloud-based business analytics software is highly scalable, meaning that it can easily handle large volumes of data as a business grows.
⋆ Cost-effectiveness: Cloud-based business analytics software is often more cost-effective than traditional on-premises solutions, as it eliminates the need for expensive hardware and infrastructure.
⋆ Accessibility: Cloud-based business analytics software can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection, making it easy for businesses to analyze data from different locations
⋆ Real-time analytics: Cloud-based business analytics software can provide real-time analytics, enabling businesses to make informed decisions based on up-to-date information.
⋆ Customization: Many cloud-based business analytics software solutions offer a high degree of customization, allowing businesses to tailor the software to their specific needs and requirements.
⋆ Data security: Cloud-based business analytics software often includes robust security features, protecting business data from unauthorized access and ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.
Overall, the use of cloud-based business analytics software can help businesses make more informed decisions, increase efficiency, and gain a competitive edge in their industry.
