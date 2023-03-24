Autonomous Car Market 2023 Size, Demand, Emerging Trends And Developments to 2030 | BMW AG, Tesla Inc, Aptiv Plc.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, Global Autonomous Car Market was valued at US$ 75.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 1,533.70 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ General Motors Company

◘ Alphabet Inc.

◘ Volkswagen Group

◘ BMW AG

◘ Renault SA

◘ Tesla Inc.

◘ Aptiv Plc.

◘ Audi AG

◘ Hyundai Motor Company

◘ Honda Motor Company Ltd

◘ Toyota Motor Corporation

◘ Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

◘ Kia Motor Corporation

Drivers and Restraints

Detailed Segmentation

Global Autonomous Car Market, By Level of Automation:

◘ Level 1

◘ Level 2

◘ Level 3

◘ Level 4

◘ Level 5

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

