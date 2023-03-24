Satellite Image Data Services Market significant growth due to surge in investment Opportunities by, 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Airbus Defense and Space,

- Planet Labs Inc.,

- Satellite Imaging Corporation,

- DigitalGlobe Inc.,

- Harris Geospatial Solutions Inc.,

- ICEYE,

- URSA Space Systems,

- Earth-I Ltd.,

- Land Info Worldwide Mapping,

- SATPALDA Geospatial Services.

The global satellite image data services market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in investment in space industry. Satellite image data services compromise of selling geo-spatial image data of earth, which is produced and stored in satellites revolving around the earth’s orbit. Satellite imagery can be categorized, in remote sensing applications, on the basis of resolution such as spatial, spectral, temporal, radiometric, and geometric. Additionally, satellite image date services also cater to defense forces by providing image data to enhance visual feedback on remote military installations, enemy movements, and surveillance & reconnaissance. Moreover, satellite data service companies sell & license images to businesses such as google maps.

Top impacting factors

Surge in privatization of space industry, increase in demand for AI & big data, and rise in adoption of cloud computing are the factors that drive the global satellite data services market. However, potential data breaches and expensive data access hinder the market growth. On the contrary, emergence of satellite as a service and increasing usage of satellite data services in agriculture by government present new pathways in the industry.

Surge in privatization of space industry

Privatization of space industry is facilitating satellite imagery adopters with insightful spatial imagery. For instance, Pixxel (a space-tech startup founded by Indian undergraduate engineering students) is building a constellation of nano-satellites to provide global, real-time, and affordable satellite imagery. The startup has tied up with pioneers in the field of satellite image data services such as like Maxar, Skymet Weather so that with their aid the imagery will contribute in various sectors such as including oil & gas, agriculture, and disaster management among others.

The company is the only startup from Asia to be selected for the first batch of 10 startups in Techstars Starburst Space Accelerator (a startup incubator headquartered in California, US). Pixxel aims to launch their satellite by the end of 2020. Hence, surge in privatization of space industry is expected to boost the global satellite image data services market.

