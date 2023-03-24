Water Dispenser Market is estimated to be US$ 6.8 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Safe Drinking-By PMI

Water Dispenser is a machine that dispenses and also heat or cool up water with refrigeration unit and commonly located near restroom due to closer access to plumbing. A drain line is also provided from water cooler into sewer system in water dispenser. Water Dispenser filtered water provides benefits such as skin hydration, detoxification, digestion, nutrient absorption and help in reduction of lead and chlorine in water.
Increasing scarcity of drinking water in several regions has become the positive impact on target market growth. Further, rising demand for safe and clean drinking water result in increased product sales, availability of various products, growing technological advancement which in turn, facilitate the Water Dispenser market growth.
The report “Water Dispenser Market, By Type (Bottled Water Cooler and Cooler Connected to the Mains), By Application (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
• In October 2022, Usha launched one-step water solution with “Laguna Fresh Water Dispenser” series suitable for all spaces which includes, semi-commercial, residential, workplace cafeterias, offices, shopping malls and others. Newly launched product is eco-friendly and convenient for users. New product series includes, Usha Laguna Fresh-Sensor, Usha Laguna Fresh Floor Standing with Cooling Cabinet (FSCC), and Usha Laguna Fresh-Floor Standing (FS).
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Water Dispenser market is rising awareness about health concern due to rise in water pollution. Further, rising economic status with high disposable income which result in purchasing power of consumers, low maintenance cost of water dispenser compared to water filters is expected to boost the demand for Water Dispenser market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Water Dispenser Market accounted for US$ 2.72 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 6.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0%. The Water Dispenser Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Water Dispenser Market is segmented into Bottled Water Cooler and Cooler Connected to the Mains.
• Based on Application, Water Dispenser Market is segmented into Residential and Commercial.
• By Region, the Water Dispenser Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Water Dispenser Market:
The prominent players operating in the Water Dispenser Market includes, Midea Group Co., Ltd., SV Angel Management LLC., Qinyuan Group Co Ltd., Lamo AG, Haier Group Corporation, AUX Co., Ltd., Changhong Electric Co., Ltd., Royal Star USA, LP, Yangzi Guotou company, Changhong Meiling Company Co., Ltd., and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some frequently asked questions about the Water Dispenser Market:
1. What is the water dispenser market?
The water dispenser market is the industry that designs, manufactures, and sells water dispensers to consumers and businesses.
2. What are the different types of water dispensers?
The different types of water dispensers include bottled water dispensers, bottleless water dispensers, and countertop water dispensers.
3. What are the key drivers of the water dispenser market?
The key drivers of the water dispenser market include increasing awareness of the importance of clean drinking water, growing demand for convenient and eco-friendly hydration solutions, and increasing investments in research and development.
4. What are the major segments of the water dispenser market?
The major segments of the water dispenser market include residential, commercial, and industrial.
5. What are some of the major players in the water dispenser market?
Some of the major players in the water dispenser market include Primo Water Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Nestlé S.A., and Blue Star Limited.
6. What is the future outlook for the water dispenser market?
The future outlook for the water dispenser market is positive, with increasing demand for clean drinking water and convenient hydration solutions expected to drive growth in the industry. Technological advancements and increasing investments in research and development are also expected to contribute to growth.
