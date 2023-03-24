Silica-Sand Market is estimated to be US$ 25.4 billion by 2032; Rising demand from Glass Manufacturing Industries PMI

Silica Sand Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silica-Sand Market are known as quartz sand, white sand, or industrial sand, made up of silicon dioxide SiO2. The properties that make silicon dioxide a desirable matter for silica sand are its toughness, high melting point. This sands are used in wide applications such as in making glass, hydraulic fracturing applications, for synthetic foundry, abrasive, to purify water, construction, oil and gas recovery, metal casting. Silica sand is used for bunkers and greens on golf courses, as well as for natural and synthetic sports fields. Quartz is a good example of silica sand.
Rising demand of glass in various application, increasing demand for silica flour for oil well cementing, emerging technologies like improved use of lightweight glazing glass, hybrid guide plates, solar power glazing, construction glass and advanced nanotechnology in flat glass has contributed the target market growth. Further, expanding application of silica sand, rising price of other substitute like metamorphic rocks are expected to boost the Silica Sand Market Growth over the forecast period.
The report “Silica Sand Market, By Type (Below 70 mesh, 70-100 mesh, 100-120 mesh, 120-200mesh, and Above 200 mesh), By Application (Gas & Oil Industry, Foundry Industry, Glass Industry, Construction Industry, and Chemical Industry), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032”
• In June 2022, Autokast Ltd., a ferrous foundry manufacturing unit in public sector began the commercial production of ecofriendly bricks for construction from silica sand. The company use the technology to make bricks which is developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute for Interdisciplinary science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST).
• In April 2022, VRX Silica announced its plan to develop three silica sand mining projects at Muchea and Boyatup, Arrowsmith center and Arrowsmith north, in order to meet the the growing demand of silica sand.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Silica-Sand Market are growth in construction and infrastructure of buildings, high demand from glass manufacturing industries. Rapidly growing electronics, oil well cementing, rising price of other substitute like metamorphic rocks, hydraulic fracturing, use in water filtration is expected to fuel the demand for Silica-Sand Market growth over the forecast period.
Silica-Sand Market accounted for US$ 11.29 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 25.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9%. The Silica-Sand Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Silica-Sand Market is segmented into Below 70 mesh, 70-100 mesh, 100-120 mesh, 120-200 mesh, and above 200 mesh.
• Based on Application, Silica-Sand Market is segmented into Gas & Oil Industry, Foundry Industry, Glass Industry, Construction Industry, and Chemical Industry.
• By Region, the Silica-Sand Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Silica-Sand Market:
• Chongqing Changjiang River Moulding Material Co. Ltd
• Fairmount Santrol
• Sibelco
• S. Silica
• Mitsubishi Corporation
• Tochu Corporation
• Quarzwerke GmbH
• Badger Mining
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions by Silica Sand Market:
1. What are the key market trends and market dynamics?
2. Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share?
3. What is the competitive landscape like in the market?
4. What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market?
5. What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior?
6. What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?
7. What is the impact of government regulations and policies on the market?
