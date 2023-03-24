Activewear Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2032

Activewear Market Size 2023

The global activewear market size was valued at USD 303.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 5.8%

The global activewear market size was valued at USD 303.44 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 5.8% up to 2031.

The activewear market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to factors such as the rise of athleisure fashion, increasing awareness of health and fitness benefits, and escalating popularity of outdoor activities. Activewear is clothing designed specifically for sports, exercise, and other physical activities that can also be worn as casual attire. The market is characterized by a diverse array of players offering products at various price points, from high-end luxury brands to more accessible alternatives.

Major players in the market are consistently innovating and introducing new products with advanced features, such as moisture-wicking materials, enhanced breathability, and increased durability. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce and online shopping has provided consumers with easier access to a wider selection of activewear brands and products from around the world. The market is expected to keep expanding in the coming years due to increasing demand for comfortable yet versatile clothing suitable for sports, casual wear, as well as everyday use.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Columbia Sportswear Company

VF Corporation

PVH Corp.

ASICS Corporation

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Activewear Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Activewear Market

Men

Women

Kids

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

In-store

Online

Activewear Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Activewear Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

- Increase in Sales Revenue

- Increased Demand from Developing Regions

- Rise in Popularity

- R&D Efforts

- Product Innovation and Offerings

- Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

Recent Trends in the Activewear Market

• In recent years, the United States has seen a significant increase in demand for prototypes. Additive manufacturing has become more popular for high-volume production.

• Market participants participate actively in expanding the range and applications of the Activewear Market. Technology is rapidly improving. As such, Activewear Market focuses on streamlining pre and post-production.

