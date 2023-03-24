Carbon Black Market worth US$ 39.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 4.7% BY 2022-2032

Carbon Black Market, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon black market is projected to grow from US$ 24.7 billion in 2019 to US$ 39.3 billion by 2029. The global carbon black market is expected to register slow growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of carbon black from rubber industry for manufacturing of tires and many more rubber goods. Furthermore, rising utilization of carbon black in end-use industry such as coating industry, polymer industry, automotive industry, construction industry, power industry, metal reduction compound, metal carbide, and fireproofing industry is driving growth of the global carbon black market.
The report "Carbon Black Market, by Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, and Acetylene Black), by Application (Tire, Plastic, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks And Coating, And Others (Graphite Manufacturing, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Construction Industry, and Metallurgy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Key Highlights:
• On February 20, 2018, Cabot Corporation had launched “Propel X Carbon Black Series” to expands product portfolio with high performance carbon blacks for racing and ultra-high-performance tires
The carbon black market accounted for US$ 24.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
• By type, the global carbon black market is segmented into furnace black, channel black, thermal black, and acetylene black.
• By application, the global carbon black market is bifurcated into tire, plastic, non-tire rubber, inks and coating, and others. Others application sub-segment is divided into graphite manufacturing, lithium-ion batteries, construction industry, and metallurgy.
• By region, Asia Pacific carbon black market accounted for major revenue share of the global metamaterial market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing production and consumption of carbon black especially in the China. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.
The prominent player operating in the carbon black market includes:
• Cabot Corporation
• Orion Engineered Carbons
• S.A.
• Birla Carbon U.S.A., Inc.
• Continental Carbon Company, Inc.
• Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
• Philips Carbon Black Ltd
• Pyrolyx AG
• Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Shandon Huadong Rubber Materials Co., Ltd.
• Black Bear Carbon BV
• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
• Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland SA
• Omsk Carbon Group OOO
• Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd.
• Ashahi Carbon Co., Ltd.
The carbon black market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and packaging. Carbon black is a form of elemental carbon that is produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products. The automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of carbon black, as it is used in the production of tires, hoses, and other rubber products. The construction industry also use carbon black in the production of concrete, as it improves the strength and durability of the material. Additionally, carbon black is used in packaging to provide color and protection against UV radiation. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for specialty carbon black, which is used in high-end applications such as conductive polymers, inkjet printing, and electronics. Furthermore, the growing demand for sustainable products is expected to drive the adoption of carbon black produced from renewable sources, such as biochar and pyrolysis oils.
