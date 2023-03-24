Gourmet Salt Market is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2022-2032 BY PMI

[PDF, Page No-178]Gourmet Salt Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis Forecast till 2029
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gourmet Salt is sea salt or bay salt derived from evaporation of seawater and used in food preservation and cooking. Naturally harvested and untreated gourmet salt boasts with high presence of mineral and low sodium content.
Rising awareness about healthy and nutritious food has become major contribution in Gourmet Salt market growth. Due to prevalence of cardiovascular diseases consumption of low sodium is increased which result in rise in demand for low sodium content food. Rising demand for organic and natural food has increased application for gourmet salt in various final food products and and growing popularity of gourmet salt among professional chefs, which in turn, is expected to fruitful Gourmet Salt market growth. For instance, in 2020 according to Cornish Sea Salt Co., demand for gourmet salt or sea salt has risen significantly in UK (United Kingdom), due to its organic nature of product which avails around 60% of sea minerals to consumers.
The report “Gourmet Salt Market, By Type (Fleur De Sel, Sel Gris, Himalayan Salt, Flake Salt, and Specialty Salt), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood Products, and Sauces & Savory), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
• In March 2022, Smart Salt Retail Ltd., launched the Gourmet “Suolo” range of reduced sodium sea salt seasoning in food industries due to rising awareness about dangers of high sodium intake in processed food or home cooking meals. Newly launched “Suolo” uses Smart Salt a mineral salt technology from Finland has come up with 50% reduction in sodium and maintained balance of potassium and magnesium, which has been clinically proven to reduce high blood pressure and to decrease risk of coronary artery diseases and stroke.
• In February 2021, Cargill launched new Purified Sea Salt Flour with more consistent texture which makes it undetectable in food and ultra-fine cut which allows sodium chloride to dissolve quickly in liquids and adheres better to food.
The key factor driving the growth of the Gourmet Sal market is increasing demand for Gourmet Salt due to its high mineral content and presence of low sodium. Further, presence of luxurious hotels, increasing number of gourmet restaurants, high demand for healthy ingredients, rising food industries and online food services is expected to fuel Gourmet Salt market growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Gourmet Salt Market accounted for US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 2.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8%. The Gourmet Salt Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Gourmet Salt Market is segmented into Fleur De Sel, Sel Gris, Himalayan Salt, Flake Salt, and Specialty Salt.
• Based on Application, Gourmet Salt Market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood Products, and Sauces & Savory.
• By Region, the Gourmet Salt Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Gourmet Salt Market:
• Murray River Salt
• Infosa
• Cargill, Inc.
• Alaska Pure Sea Salt Company
• Cheetham Salt Ltd.
• Morton Salt, Inc.
• Amagansett Sea Salt Co.
• Pyramid Salt Pty. Ltd.
• Maldon Crystal Salt Co.
• San Francisco Salt Co.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
