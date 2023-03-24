“Beauty Pillow,” Popular Anti-Aging Pillow, Becomes Available for Shipment to US

For more information about the Beauty Pillow, visit www.beautypillow.com and follow the company on Instagram and TikTok @beautypillow.official, and on Pinterest @beautypillowofficial. Beauty Pillow’s patented design features side cut outs to reduce facial compression, preventing sleep wrinkles and increasing the longevity of cosmetic treatments. Beauty Pillow’s design supports your neck and cervical spine, while gently elevating your face promoting better circulation and lymphatic drainage. The Beauty Pillow’s patented design features six unique sleep support zones. Sleep better with premium pillow technology, for fewer sleepless nights and deeper beauty sleep. Beauty Pillow are dedicated to bringing everyday luxury to consumers.

The Turkish-based Beauty Pillow company is expanding its luxury health and beauty products designed to reduce signs of aging.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY , March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following anticipation, the sleek, premium “Beauty Pillow” is now available for sale and shipment to the United States — and more health and beauty products developed to fight signs of aging will soon be released.

The Beauty Pillow is manufactured by Opontia, a global brand with a strong presence in Turkey and Europe via Amazon. The Beauty Pillow originated in the U.S. and earned popularity due to its unique form, which provides an inviting cushion for the face with an extraordinary design that features six sleep zones. The zones are specifically crafted to provide orthopedic support for the head and neck, reduce facial compression and stimulate circulation to help combat aging. The patented pillow design is manufactured with high-quality materials, including VISCO memory foam. The Beauty Pillow comes with the option of an OEKO-TEX Certified Skin+ Pillowcase or 22 Momme Turkish Mulberry Silk Pillowcase – an everyday luxury that complements the skin.

The high-demand Beauty Pillow is now available for shipment worldwide, including the United States, with available free shipping for orders over $100.

“It all started with the Beauty Pillow, but now we’re expanding our range in the sleep wellness space,” said Pam Taticek, Brand Communications Manager for Opontia.

“Sleep is the foundation we take for granted in our busy lives. Our loyal customers love Beauty Pillow because it not only provides a good night’s rest, it simultaneously cradles your face to help fight wrinkles and aging. This is why we are ecstatic about ramping up in the U.S. marketplace,” she added.

Beauty Pillow is currently showcasing a luxurious collection of products in its limited-edition collaboration with House of Silk, providing an exclusive line of sultry evening wear and pajamas currently available on BeautyPillow.com. The company is also expanding its product offerings to include a Serum Collection and Pillow Mist available exclusively to the online store.

Disclaimer: The “Beauty Pillow” has not been evaluated or approved by the United States FDA. Consumers should consult a medical professional for any health-related concerns.

For media inquiries, please contact Pam Taticek, Brand Communications Manager, at pam.taticek@opontia.com.

About Opontia: Beauty Pillow is owned and operated by Opontia, the only digital-first consumer goods group in the Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA) region. Opontia is a start-up in the EEMEA region, acquiring, operating, and scaling outstanding e-commerce brands with stellar products. With offices in Riyadh, Istanbul, Warsaw, and Dubai, Opontia is leading the charge for truly global e-commerce with a consumer-first approach.

