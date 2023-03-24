Florida-based, De3.ai, an Environmental Mitigation Company, Considers Caribbean Expansion

DE3 Inc Logo

Using AI and Rhamnolipid biosurfactants to detect and eliminate pathogens in the Caribbean cruise line industry.

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- De3.ai and Biosurfactants LLC are exploring plans to build a rhamnolipid biosurfactant facility in Trinidad and Tobago or other Caribbean Islands. These biosurfactants, which are naturally produced, non-toxic, and environmentally-friendly, are replacing synthetic petroleum-based surfactants for everyday applications. After accurate detection of pathogens or contaminants with AI, biosurfactants are used to eliminate and leave a non-toxic biofilm.

One promising use of rhamnolipid is to thoroughly clean cruise ship landing areas, terminals, and ship boarding infrastructure.

With thousands of passengers traveling through these ports on a daily basis from all over the globe, this innovative cleaning technology can help reduce the potential for pathogen-based disease outbreaks on the cruise ships, in the island nations, and in travel origination countries.

In a strategic alliance with SLA Import/Export, Azim Ali, a native of Trinidad and Tobago is working on exploratory plans for this expansion. With extensive business experience throughout the Caribbean Region, Mr. Ali is conducting discussions with many officials throughout the area.

Biosurfactants are universal and found everywhere in the environment and do not leave any toxic residual effect after use while leaving a biofilm, which makes it difficult for pathogens to adhere to surfaces. Biosurfactants can break apart, lyse, and disintegrate the cell wall and plasma membrane of many pathogens.

Beyond the ships, rhamnolipid can clean beaches, inland waterways, and cities where large numbers of people are located. This game-changing application can also provide pathogen protection in airports, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, and other tourist areas. The substance provides a natural solution to the hidden environmental threats surrounding us all.

Company

Based in Tampa, FL, both companies consist of an experienced team of scientific, mathematical, financial service, engineering, healthcare, military, information technology, and marketing professionals, who are using their expertise to solve environmental issues with algorithms. De3.ai and Biosurfactants LLC have a team of seasoned entrepreneurs developing innovative environmental solutions using artificial intelligence, machine learning, software programs, and biosurfactant applications.

The company welcomes discussions with journalists and investors to learn more about this emerging technology and how it can be used to create a cleaner and safer world.